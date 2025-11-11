Netflix fans devouring 'nerve-wracking' 8-part Korean drama

Korean dramas have been incredibly popular around the world, and fans have been obsessed with the latest offering in the genre, As You Stood By. The eight-part drama released on Netflix last week and it has been steadily climbing the charts, especially in the United States. The series has been hailed as "dark", "nerve-wracking" and has had fans joking that they're skipping work in order to binge-watch the entire series. Intrigued? Read on to find out all you need to know about the series…

What is As You Stood By about?

The synopsis for the show teases a deliciously dark show, as it reads: "When a woman who grew up in a household riddled with domestic abuse reconnects with her childhood friend who is now trapped in an abusive marriage herself, the two friends plot to murder her violent husband. But what seems to be a foolproof plan goes horribly awry when someone from their past begins to threaten them."

Viewer reaction

Despite only landing days ago, fans have been flocking to the show, and it already has a 7.4 approval rating on IMDB. Speaking about the series, one fan wrote: "Just watched up to eps 2 of As You Stood By, totally crazy! I swear I usually get bored easily but now I'm marathoning 3 dramas at once while waiting for The Manipulated and Dear X, interspersing with watching As You Stood By."

A second added: "Are you watching As You Stood By on Netflix? I'm devouring it in a marathon, it's so good," while a third penned: "Work is boring, I've been watching As You Stood By, I'm almost done," while a fourth commented: "Finished As You Stood By despite being busy omg," and a fifth shared: "With full awareness, my friend who's not a K-drama fan suddenly says he's watching As You Stood By with a chill face."

© Yu Ara/ Netflix The series charts an abusive relationship

Other viewers noted how tense the drama was, as one said: "This As You Stood By on Netflix is so nerve-wracking," while a second wrote: "I'm watching it. It's so well documented on what abuse is, not just physical, but the psychological manipulation and the inherent terror of it that it's costing me," and another added: "As You Stood By is stressing tf out of me…I need him to die slowly and painfully."

There was also plenty of praise for the two lead actresses. "I'm crying watching as you stood by…. Lee Yoo-mi is so talented omg," said one, while a second said: "Watching As You Stood By fills me with such anxiety… as I watch, I can’t stop thinking about all the women who endure abuse, and it makes my heart ache so deeply. Lee Yoo-mi leaves me completely in awe—her acting is next level, carrying so much emotion and highlights these women!". A third agreed, as they posted: "I didn't expect this series to be this brutal, dark and thrilling? Jeon So-nee and Lee Yoo-mi deserve an award for their portrayal!"

Critical response

While fans have loved the series, the critical response has been more mixed. While there has been plenty of praise for the acting, criticism was levelled as the show's pace. A review in Decider noted: "As You Stood By is a slow build, but its a worthwhile story to stick with as two women take back the control they lost in the face of abuse." However, The South Morning China Post wrote: "Treating its timely subject with all the subtlety of a bull in a china shop, the series comes off as performative despite its pretence of being informative."

Who stars in As You Stood By?

The series stars Jeon So-nee as Jo Eun-su, a luxury saleswoman who reconnects with her childhood best friend, Jo Hiu-su, played by Lee Yoo-mi, who was once an aspiring children's author. In her youth, Jo Eun-su came from an abusive household and was saved by Jo Hiu-su. Fans of the genre will recognise Jeon from her roles in popular Korean dramas, including Encounter and Our Blooming Youth. Lee, meanwhile, has appeared in Netflix's smash hit Squid Game, where she played Player 240. She also has credits in Mr. Plankton and All of Us Are Dead.

© Yu Ara/ Netflix Jang Seung-jo plays an abusive husband in the series

The duo are joined by Jang Seung-jo, who in a dual role both plays Noh Jin-pyo, Jo Hui-su's abusive husband, and Jang Kang, an illegal immigrant seeking work in the country. Jang has starred in major Korean dramas including The Good Detective, Money Flower and Encounter. The cast is rounded out by Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Jo Eun-su's boss, Chen So-baek. The actor has previously appeared in shows like The World of the Married, Chocolate and The Crowned Clown.