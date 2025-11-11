'Tense' 6-part thriller with Downton Abbey and Bridgerton stars is your next Netflix binge-watch

The series is set on the quiet cul-de-sac, Shelbury Drive

The series follows Emma and John Barnett, who live a quiet life on Shelbury Drive with their daughter Beth (Megan Trower). They're close friends with their neighbours, Sonia and Alan, played by Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Ray Fearon (Fleabag, Harry Potter), and are also fond of older couple, Derek and Barbara, played by James Fleet (Unforgotten, Bridgerton) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Grantchester, Only Fools and Horses).

The synopsis continues: "The close friendships in this seemingly peaceful street prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem. When Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly start to spin drastically out of control. As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."

Leading star Jill teased the series as a "tense thriller". "No one is being honest about what they're doing or how they're feeling, which makes for exciting television," she previously told Channel 5. "Even my character Emma, who feels she's deeply honest, still lies. It's a scenario we can all relate to, most people have WhatsApp groups, and most people have experienced neighbours having work done to their house. But, where The Feud takes us is the stuff of nightmares."