Watch: Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep haven't aged a day in first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have put their Louboutins on once again to hit the Runway office in the very first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel to the beloved 2006 hit, which also starred Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci (both of whom will also be returning), began production earlier this year, making all kinds of rounds online for the very publicly available filming stills, the peculiar fashion choices (patchwork muumuu, you will never be famous), and our first glimpse at its beloved characters.

And now, we have a very first glimpse of the film itself, featuring not only a callback from the legendary Miranda Priestly herself, but also a look at the new Runway, plus Anne as Andy Sachs looking as stunning as she (and Meryl!) did when the first film came out two decades ago. It was also soundtracked by Madonna's "Vogue," which memorably also soundtracked Andy's style evolution montage in the original.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway's pinstripe pantsuit made its appearance in the first teaser trailer

The teaser also happened to drop on Anne's 43rd birthday, with the actress sharing it on her social media page with the caption: "It's everyone's birthday," she quipped, with fans reacting with comments like: "OMG GAGGED!!! So excited!!! Happy Birthday Anne!!" and: "It's your birthday but we receive the gift apparently!!!" as well as: "BEST DAY OF THE YEAR OMG!!!"