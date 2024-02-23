The Devil Wears Prada cast before-and-after photos ahead of SAG reunion

Eighteen years after the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, its stars – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep – will reunite for a one-off moment at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The film – which saw Meryl earn a SAG Award and Oscars nomination for her role as Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestley – followed Anne's character Andrea Sachs as she became Miranda's assistant and learned the brutal and cruel ways of the fashion magazine industry. Said to be loosely based on Vogue's Anna Wintour the film became a box office success and in the almost two decades since has become meme-worthy.

© Evan Agostini Emily Blunt attends the 20th Century Fox premiere of The Devil Wears Prada at the Loews Lincoln Center Theatre on June 19, 2006

The premiere took place in June 2006 in New York City, and Emily's outfit is peak 2006. The actress – who this year is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, and outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, both for her role in Oppenheimer – wore a silk pink camisole dress, that hit just above the knee and featured black lace detailing around the square neckline.

She paired the look with white backless kitten heels that were decorated with daisy motifs.

© Evan Agostini Anne Hathaway wore classic red to The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006

Anne meanwhile – who will premiere her new movie The Idea of You at South by Southwest in Austin this March – wore a classic fire-engine red gown with billowing sleeves and a deep V-neck. She wore her hair up with a sweeping side fringe, and minimal jewelry.

© Bryan Bedder Meryl Streep hints at her 2024 styling choices in 2006

Meryl kept it safe in a tonal lace and silk dress with long sleeves and a matching shawl and nude court heels.

But almost 20 years later, the three award-winning actresses may have changed up their personal red carpet styling, but they are just as gorgeous as ever.

British actress Emily, who has been making her way around the awards circuit this year, has been rocking bold designs including Moschino sequins, Oscar de la Renta tea dresses with sheer paneling, and most recently an Elie Saab nude gown with metallic detailing.

© Getty Emily Blunt in Elie Saab at the 2024 Baftas

Anne, who will star alongside Mary & George star Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You, a bestselling book that was loosely based on Harry Styles fanfiction, has also upped her fashion game in recent years, and is often spotted front row at the fashion week's including recently in a stunning white jumpsuit at Moncler Grenoble's A/W 2024 shows, red leather at Versace in Milan, and classic black Armani in New York.

© Jacopo Raule Anne Hathaway attends the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024

Meryl, now 74, has leaned into her styling in the last few years as a big fan of suits.

At the 2024 Golden Globes she elevated the look with a custom Valentino look that saw her wear a sequin maxi skirt and matching duster jacket, paired with a crisp white shirt, while at the Grammys she wore more custom Valentino; stark white sequined cocktail pajamas.

© Johnny Nunez Meryl Streep sits with her son-in-law Mark Ronson at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024

In December, Emily and Anne reunited as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, and reflected on filming The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Adrien Grenier and Stanley Tucci.

"We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie," Emily explained. "I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

Watch The Devil Wears Prada trailer

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24 from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.