Taylor Swift drops brand-new trailer for The End of an Era docuseries on GMA

Taylor Swift already gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, in October, but on Thursday, November 13, she dropped a brand-new trailer for the six-part series on Good Morning America. Teasing the release on Wednesday, Disney+ tweeted: "Tomorrow, tune-in to Good Morning America to see the brand-new trailer for Taylor Swift's 6-part docuseries, The End of an Era, coming to Disney+ beginning December 12," alongside the official poster for the series.

Taylor also gave her followers a heads-up, sharing on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: "Tune into @goodmorningamerica tomorrow to catch the official trailer for 'The End of an Era.'" The first trailer for the series aired on GMA on October 13. Taylor then took to X with the trailer and a heartfelt message.

It read: "It was the end of an era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

Fans began speculating about a docuseries months ago when she had cameras filming at her shows after the Eras Tour concert was put on Disney+. They believed there had to be another reason for this, sparking talk of another project.



© Instagram The End of an Era will debut on Disney+ and Hulu on December 12

© Getty Images The End of an Era is a six-part docuseries

