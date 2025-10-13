Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour docuseries months after subtle hint — watch trailer

Taylor Swift finally announced she's releasing an Eras Tour six-part docuseries. During an appearance on Good Morning America on October 13, Taylor shared the news. She then took to X with the trailer which can be viewed above and a message that read: "It was the end of an era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

© Getty Images Taylor shared the news on GMA and then on X

Fans began speculating about a docuseries months ago when she had cameras filming at her shows after the Eras Tour concert was put on Disney+. They believed there had to be another reason for this, sparking talk of another project.

© Getty The Eras Tour made more than £1.4 billion in ticket sales

HELLO!'s news writer, Georgia Weir, is a Taylor fan and weighed in on the news. "I'm super excited to see this, I was lucky enough to go to the Eras Tour twice and also covered it for most of its run. It's such an epic production and so much planning went into it, including when they added The Tortured Poets Department set.

"So for me, it'll be exciting to watch the behind-the-scenes moments and planning as well as getting to relive what was inherently one of the most important pop culture moments of the last decade."

The long-awaited footage will debut on Disney+ and Hulu on December 12 with the first two episodes.