Taylor Swift late night appearances: Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Graham Norton 2025 dates revealed

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will drop on October 3, 2025, at midnight EST, and although, as a longtime Swiftie, I cannot wait to listen, I'm also super excited for the promotional tour because Taylor on a talk show has given us some iconic moments. Who can forget the time she threw epic shade at Joe Jonas and his 25-second phone call on The Ellen DeGeneres Show or the brilliant but perhaps uncomfortable conversation she had with John Cleese about her cats?

It was a pleasant surprise therefore to hear that Taylor would be making the rounds on three talk shows over the coming days, as her rollouts have changed in recent years; Folklore and Evermore were both surprise albums due to being released in 2020 in the COVID-19 pandemic with very little fanfare, and although 2022's Midnights saw her return to the studios for several appearances, 2024's The Tortured Poet's Department featured a far less public promotional rollout, letting the concept of the album do the talking.

The Life of a Showgirl, however, is set to take us into the mindset of Taylor while she was on the Eras Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she told fans during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

Fans already know that those 20 months on tour were some of the most devastating and yet also most memorable times of the 35-year-old's life; she split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she had been dating for over six years, during the first weeks of the tour in 2023, and then had a highly public romance with Matty Healy, both of which she wrote about on The Tortured Poet's Department. That album that was released as an antidote to the realization of her "lost dreams"; a track-by-track experience for Amazon Music, she said: "I think that it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. 'I love you, it’s ruining my life.' These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It’s that kind of album".

It sounds like The Life of a Showgirl, however, will instead focus on the flipside of the last two years, of the joy she felt traveling the globe, connecting with millions of fans, and falling in love with NFL star Travis Kelce, who attended her Kansas City stop in July 2023 and then used his podcast to tell the world he wanted to meet her and take her on a date.

Taylor later called the move "metal". All these topics and more are bound to come up during her talk show appearance this coming week, so take a look below for a list of all of the superstar's late-night appearances, with times and networks...

© PA Images via Getty Images The Graham Norton Show, Friday, October 3 2025, 10.40 pm (local time) Taylor will join Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson on The Graham Norton Show on October 3, 2025, the day of the album's release. Taylor is longtime fan of Graham's red sofa, and last appeared in 2019 for the release of Lover, during which time she also performed; Lewis Capaldi is slated to perform on this episode. The episode was filmed days earlier, which means the lucky folks in the audience already know what was discussed and what tidbits of information Taylor may have revealed about her upcoming wedding! Airing on BBC One at 10.40pm GMT, 5.40pm EST, and 2.40pm PST

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Monday, October 6, 2025, 11.35 pm (local time) Taylor and Jimmy are longtime friends so we're expecting this interview to be a fun one – bets on if Jimmy has some never-before-seen footage of Taylor again? Keri Russell and The Format will also be guests, and I hope we get to see Keri and Taylor interact, as the singer is a big fan of The Diplomat star. Airing on NBC at 11.35pm EST, 8.35pm PST, and 07.35am GMT