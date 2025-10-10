Robin Roberts replaced by well-known host as GMA closes out the week

Robin Roberts appeared to get a head start on her weekend as she was absent from Good Morning America on Friday, October 10. While there was no explanation for Robin's whereabouts, she was replaced by a very familiar face and a trusted member of the ABC team – Rebecca Jarvis, who joined Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos to close out the week. Rebecca gave viewers that Friday feeling as she temporarily took Robin's chair and joked with her co-hosts at the start of the show, specifically Michael, who was very happy after his old team, the New York Giants, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Rebecca looked stunning for her early morning appearance, wearing a deep purple, three-quarter-length sleeve sweater with gold jewelry and her hair styled into soft waves that fell to her shoulders. The 44-year-old is ABC's Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent, and she has been with the network since 2013. Rebecca first achieved prominence when she made her television debut in 2005 as a contestant on season four of The Apprentice.

She caught the attention of viewers when she broke her ankle while in the middle of a task in the season's second week, remaining on crutches for the rest of the show. Rebecca made it all the way to the finale; however, she ended as the runner-up, becoming the last person to get "fired" by then-host Donald Trump. She quickly followed that up with her first foray into television journalism, joining CNBC in March 2006 as an associate business reporter.

She remained with the network till 2009, then moved to CBS in 2010, where she became the Business and Economics Correspondent and later the co-anchor of CBS This Morning Saturday. Rebecca stayed with CBS for three years, leaving the network in March 2013 and joining ABC News, where she has remained since.

© ABC Rebecca Jarvis stood in for Robin Roberts on GMA on October 10

Rebeca was also the host, creator, and managing editor of the weekly news show Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis, and in 2017, she launched a podcast with ABC News Radio called No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis. She achieved major recognition once again when she became the host in 2019 of the ABC Radio and Nightline podcast The Dropout, which chronicles the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

© Getty Images Rebecca has been with ABC News since 2013

© ABC Rebecca is ABC's Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent

The podcast was a hit and served as the foundation for the award-winning Hulu miniseries of the same name, led by Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried, for which Rebecca served as an executive producer. As a business correspondent, apart from GMA, she also reports for Nightline, David Muir's ABC World News Tonight and 20/20, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

© Getty Images Rebecca has been married to investment banker Matthew Hanson since 2012

On the personal front, Rebecca married investment banker Matthew Hanson in January 2012 at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis, after they met while they were both students at the University of Chicago. After starting as friends, romance blossomed when they worked together at Bank of America after college. They welcomed daughter Isabel Naomi in February 2019, telling People the following month: "This is the most magical moment in our lives. Everything people say about becoming a new parent is true. We're overjoyed – she's incredible."