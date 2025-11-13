DWTS Prince Night 2025: from week 10’s songs and dance styles to guest judge

This season of Dancing with the Stars is nearing its end: Next week marks the semi-finals of season 34, as the remaining six couples all vie for a spot in the season finale, where they'll have a chance to walk away with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. But first they have to get through episode 10: Prince Night.

The previous episode, which celebrated DWTS's 20th Birthday Party, saw fan-favorite Andy Richter say goodbye after fan votes rallied to keep the comedian competing on the show longer than expected. The six remaining couples are Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

© Disney DWTS fan-favorite Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater performed their final dance of the season during the show's 20th Birthday Party episode

Here's everything we know so far about DWTS's next episode.

What is the DWTS theme week 10?

The theme for DWTS week 10, the penultimate episode this season, is Prince Night, honoring the work and legacy of music icon Prince. (Not to be confused with Prince William, who made a surprise cameo appearance via video chat during the birthday party episode to wish Robert Irwin good luck.)

Show co-host Alfonso Ribiero has said that this is the theme he is most excited about this season, promising some fun costumes he plans on wearing. "That is my night," he said on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast at the start of this season while revealing all of season 34's themes with co-host Julianne Hough and podcast host Joey Graziadei.

© Disney Original DWTS host Tom Bergeron returned to the ballroom, joined by hosts Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough, for the show's 20th Birthday Party episode

What songs and dance styles is DWTS doing on Prince Night?

ABC has not yet announced the full lineup of each couple's song and dance style. (We'll update this story when they do.) But in the meantime, some stars have hinted at what they're working on for Prince Night. In previous seasons, each couple has done two dances in the semi-finals: one ballroom style and one Latin style.

Jordan said during a social media livestream that her dance style is one she's done before, which could mean she's doing a salsa, jive, tango, quickstep, Viennese waltz, rumba, contemporary, jazz or cha cha. Some fans have also speculated that this means the semi-finals will require all couples to do a "redemption" dance for a dance style in which they previously received lower scores.

Who is the guest judge on DWTS for Prince Night?

A guest judge for Prince Night has not been announced. While ABC hasn't yet officially revealed whether there will be one this coming week, DWTS has not typically invited a guest judge to join the semifinals episode in recent years.

© Disney Flavor Flav appears as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars

Previous guest judges this season have included former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec, Wicked director Jon M. Chu, former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, rapper Flavor Flav and former DWTS host Tom Bergeron.