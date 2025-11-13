Bindi Irwin's daughter melts hearts supporting uncle Robert ahead of emotional DWTS performance

Bindi Irwin's four-year-old daughter, Grace, looked like a princess ahead of Tuesday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, which saw her uncle, Robert Irwin, perform an emotional dance in honor of his sister and his late father, Steve Irwin. Grace's smile was miles wide as she posed in the doorway of a trailer on the DWTS set alongside her parents, Bindi and Chandler Powell. She wore a floor-length forest green dress with long sleeves and a tulle skirt, featuring green butterflies sewn into the skirt and beaded detailing on the neckline.

Chandler beamed from behind his daughter in a suave, all-black outfit, while Bindi shone in a sparkling black gown, which she wore onstage alongside her brother and his dance partner, Witney Carson. "Can't wait for @dancingwiththestars! VOTE for @robertirwinphotography and @witneycarson," Bindi wrote in the caption, as fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over how heart-meltingly cute Grace was.

"Here's to another 20 years so we can see Grace continue this other legacy," one fan wrote, while another added: "Grace is daddy's twin!" and a third chimed in: "Ahhh beautiful family! And little Grace looks just like her beautiful mama." Another said: "Omg I loveeee their dresses!!!!! So pretty," while a fifth declared: "Grace's dress is adorable and so pretty."

A day prior to the family's dressed-up appearance, Grace joined her uncle in the dance studio to learn some moves, with Bindi sharing an adorable video of their bonding time. "I love when Grace stops by rehearsals and we can teach her some new dance moves. I'm so lucky to be her uncle," Robert wrote in an Instagram post alongside the clip. "Makes me think about when I was a little kid watching my sister in rehearsals on her season of DWTS, it really is a full circle moment."

In the video, Grace stood between Robert and Witney while holding their hands, as Witney led them through a series of simple dance moves. "She's so happy," Bindi commented below. Tuesday marked an emotional night for the siblings, after Robert dedicated his performance to his sister and his father. The 21-year-old danced to "Footprints in the Sand" by Leona Lewis, which is the same song that Bindi and her dance partner, Derek Hough, danced to in 2015.

Towards the end of the song, Bindi walked on stage in her stunning black gown, and finished the dance with Robert as a clip of the pair with Steve was projected onto the dance floor. Robert was then overcome with emotion and crouched down on the floor while Bindi and Witney comforted him. "Tonight was healing. This dance was emotional, beautiful and so deeply meaningful," Robert wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a video of the dance.

"I carry Dad's legacy with me in everything I do, and it was a privilege to dedicate our foxtrot to him. Thank you @bindisueirwin for inspiring us with your freestyle to this song, and thank you @witneycarson for once again choreographing such a beautiful story through dance and for creating a space for me to convey raw emotions that I've never gotten to share before. I'm a proud Wildlife Warrior, and I'll always carry on my dad's mission. I'm so grateful that I can do that in the ballroom."

Bindi shared her own tribute to Robert and Steve on Instagram, writing: "Incredibly honored that Robert and Witney danced to 'Footprints In The Sand', a song that I dedicated to Dad 10 years ago during my time on Dancing With The Stars. This dance healed part of my heart and I hoped it would do the same for Robert."

"Enormous gratitude to Derek and Witney for giving us both the indescribable gift of dancing through grief and finding so much love and peace. And Robert, I know with all my heart that Dad is beaming with pride because of the wonderful man you are today."