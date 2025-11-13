Kurt Russell's fate confirmed as Apple TV+ drops trailer for Monarch season 2 also starring son Wyatt Russell — watch

The wait is almost over! Apple TV+ has dropped the first teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, Kurt Russell and son Wyatt's hit sci-fi TV series, and, spoiler alert, Army officer Lee Shaw is alive! Season two will premiere on February 27, and the log line reveals that the second season "will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon." In a behind-the-scenes video from tproduction, Kurt appears on camera, and with a big smile jokes: "You ain't getting rid of me that easy".

Season one was a fantastic debut series, that cleverly mixed two timelines to introduce audiences to a brand new world as siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro (Ren Watabe) investigated their missing father Hiroshi's connection to Monarch, a covert organization monitoring giant monsters known as Titans or MUTOs ("Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms").

© Apple TV Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Joining the father-and-son duo in season two will be returning cast members Anna, Kiersey Clemons, Ren, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. The first season flipped between two timelines, as a decade after the bloody battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco in 2014 film Godzilla, Cate and Kentaro meet former Army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt) and discover his connection to Bill Randa (Anders) and Keiko Miura (Mari), scientists from the 1950s, who along with a young Lee Shaw (Wyatt ) were involved with the early development of the organization.

Monarch is set in the same universe as 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. It was Kurt's first TV role since 1976 when he was a series regular on the network show The Quest; he made two voice appearances in Marvel's What If in 2021. Wyatt is Kurt and Goldie Hawn's only child together.