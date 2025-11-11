Viewers 'completely hooked' on 'phenomenal' new 9-part drama

Viewers who tuned into Apple TV's new drama, Pluribus, which comes from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, are "completely hooked" following its double-bill premiere. The nine-part series stars Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, Whitney) as author Carol Sturka, "the most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness," according to the official synopsis. The genre-bending series airs weekly on Fridays until the final ninth episode on 26 December.

Fans of dark, psychological thrillers like Severance will love this one. Much like the hit Apple TV drama starring Adam Scott, Pluribus is a compelling mystery which perfectly blends tense drama with darkly comic moments. Keep reading to find out what viewers said about the show.

© Apple TV+ Rhea Seehorn stars in Pluribus

What are viewers saying about Pluribus?

The two-episode premiere has gone down a storm with viewers, who have hailed the series as "phenomenal". Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer penned: "#Pluribus thoughts? Not sure I have ever seen first episodes of a show like it. Already hooked," while another added: "Rhea Seehorn is fantastic. What a strong first two episodes!! Sci-fi is all about atmosphere, and Vince Gillian has nailed it. I'm totally lost in the world. Interested to see where it goes with Carol's immunity & how her emotions affect the world."

Others compared the series to other Apple TV sci-fi dramas, including Severance. One person wrote: "Fair to say #pluribus is the best show I've watched since severance & foundation. Apple is really batting it out of the park with their sci-fi. Unrivalled," while another added: "So #Pluribus got me hooked the same way Severance did."

WATCH: The trailer for Pluribus

What is Pluribus about?

When an alien virus spreads across the globe, Carol Sturka, a cynical and self-loathing bestselling author of romantic fantasy novels, is the only person in America immune to the virus. The official logline for the high-concept show is vague, so the creative team clearly want to keep details about the plot under wraps for those who have yet to tune it. The logline reads: "The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

© Apple TV+ New episodes arrive weekly

What have TV critics said about the show?

The series has been met with positive reviews from critics, with the BBC hailing it as "one of 2025's smartest shows", while The Guardian said in its four-star review: "Pluribus has great lines and blackly funny moments but escapist fluff it is not. It’s almost as bleak as real life." Meanwhile, Variety highlighted Rhea Seehorn's performance, describing her portrayal of Carol as "magnificent".

© Apple TV+ The series is available to watch on Apple TV

Pluribus episode release schedule

The series premiered on Apple TV with its first two episodes on Friday 7 November. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly, with the final ninth installment arriving on Friday 26 November.