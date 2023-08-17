Wyatt Russell and dad Kurt Russell mark major TV reunion in new pictures

Keeping it in the family! Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have reunited on screen for the upcoming AppleTV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and these new pictures show the family resemblance is strong.

The father and son duo will both play Army officer Lee Shaw in the new series which will follow three generations in the time after the bloody battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco in 2014 film Godzilla.

Monarch, set in the same universe as 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, follows two siblings as they look to uncover their family's connection to a secret organization, known only as Monarch, and Army officer Shaw.

© Apple TV+ Kurt Russell will appear as an older version of army officer, Lee Shaw

As you can see in the pictures, Wyatt will be making his appearance during the 1950s episodes, wearing a tan jacket and shirt as he appears to be riding in the back of a military van. Kurt, in the modern day, wears a more casual getup of a patterned shirt with a lighter beige jacket.

Set over 10 episodes, the series woll flip back and forth between the 950s when the mysterious group Monarch was formed, and modern day when the world has been left destroyed.

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski all also appear.

© Apple TV+ Wyatt Russell stars as a younger version of his dad's character

The role is Kurt's first TV role since 1976 when he was a series regular on network show The Quest. He made two voice appearances in Marvel's What If in 2021.

Wyatt, however, has appeared in several major dramas in the past few years, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Under The Banner of Heaven. Wyatt has also appeared alongside father Kurt, in 1998's Soldier, and he had a small role in Overboard, which Kurt filmed in 1987 alongside longterm partner Goldie Hawn – also Wyatt's mom.

© Getty Images Wyatt with his mom Goldie and dad Kurt

Goldie and Kurt's children also include Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, whom Goldie welcomed with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt is also father to son Boston, whom he welcomed during his first marriage and who stays out of the limelight.

Oliver, Kate and Wyatt, however, often collaborate together and Kate and Oliver launched a podcast in 2022. "Sibling Rivalry" follows Kate, 44, and Oliver as they speak to famous siblings and discuss their own family dynamic.

© Todd Williamson Goldie and Kurt's clan is very close

The family also supports their parents, and Oliver took to social media after his mom delivered a speech on mental health as part of her work with the organization MindUp to praise er for "changing the world".

"My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she's an iconic actor but the work she's done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what's happening to these kids who feel like there's no way out is her true legacy.. Love you Ma!" he captioned a post.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.