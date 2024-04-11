Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell receive good news as they prepare for big move together once again

It's game time once again for Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, as the father-son duo will pair up on the small screen once again for a new season of their hit show.

Apple TV+'s series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Legendary Entertainment has officially been renewed for a second season. What's more, it was announced that the show will also be producing multiple spin-offs.

In the series, Kurt, 73, and Wyatt, 37, play Army officer Lee Shaw at different stages of his life, so while they don't share any scenes together, they do get to embody the exact same character.

Wyatt and Kurt are slated to appear for a second season of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"

Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+ shared in a statement with Deadline: "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris [Black], Matt [Fraction], Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team.

"We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Wyatt Russell stars as a younger version of his dad's character

This isn't the first time the pair have appeared on screen together, with Wyatt actually making his film debut as a baby in Overboard alongside his parents. He followed that up with an uncredited appearance nine years later in his dad's 1996 film Escape From L.A.

Wyatt is the youngest of Kurt and Goldie Hawn's brood, with Kurt acting as a stepfather to the latter's children Oliver and Kate Hudson, while Goldie is a stepmom to Kurt's son Boston Russell. Through their children, Kurt and Goldie are also grandparents of eight, thanks to Oliver's three children, Kate's three children, and Wyatt's two. More on the A-list family below...

The pair made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January, talking about the unique perspective of starring together in a show while sharing zero scenes. As it turns out, they did shoot one scene together, but it was never used.

"We shot one, but it wasn't used," Kurt explained, with Seth in return joking: "No chemistry? 'They just don't seem like they like each other!'" Wyatt explained that the decision to hire them both as the same person in a different time of his life was something Monarch's casting director brought to their agent.

Wyatt and Kurt have been appearing together on screen since Wyatt was born

"We sort of thought, 'I don't know, maybe. It could be the worst idea of all time, too,'" he said. "As we went down the rabbit hole, we started thinking might be a good idea."

"We'd had the opportunity to play a father and son before," Kurt added, saying that until Monarch, "nothing really struck our fancy."

"In our family, a lot of us are in the same business, and we just kind of go down our own paths. But yet, I think everybody in the family, we'd all like to work with each other at some time or another."

