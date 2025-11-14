Heartbreak for Strictly Come Dancing star after loss of father

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has confirmed the loss of his beloved father, David. Taking to Instagram on Thursday 13 November, Neil, shared the news, telling fans: "Yesterday I said goodbye to my dad for the final time, I thought I knew my dad but yesterday I realised I didn't after hearing so many lovely & funny stories from family and his closest friends, I know he would be smiling looking down with a pint in his hand. Thank you, Wendy and everyone, for making it such a special day. RIP DAD."

Shortly after posting, the professional dancer was inundated with messages of support from both his friends and fans. "Sending you love, Neil! Such a difficult thing to go through. Big hugs," replied It Takes Two host Fleur East. "Rest in peace, David," commented Katya Jones, who was married to Neil from 2013 to 2019. "Love you, my friend," responded fellow dancer Amy Dowden, while Dianne Buswell added: "Jonsey sending you so much love."

Currently, it is unknown if Neil, who shares a two-year-old daughter, Havana, with his fiancée Chyna Mills, will appear on Saturday's episode of Strictly. This year, the father-of-one has not been paired with a celebrity; however, he has continued to perform alongside his fellow pros in the series.

© Ray Burmiston It's unknown if Neil Jones will appear in Saturday's episode of Strictly

The funeral of Neil's father comes just weeks after Neil, 43, and Chyna, 26, celebrated his daughter's second birthday with a trip to Disneyland Paris. The couple, who began dating in 2022, welcomed Havana in October 2023, and have frequently shared their joy over fatherhood since her arrival.

A devoted dad, Neil has also spoken about his fatherhood journey since welcoming Havana. Chatting with the Mail Online in January 2024, the TV star said: "I have got so many nieces and nephews, and then when I met Chyna we clicked so well, And it's so funny that three months down the line that we both got into that conversation about having a child and we said, 'Yeah, let's try for it'. We never thought it would happen so quick. We were both over the moon."