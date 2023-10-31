Strictly star Neil Jones' baby daughter reaches new milestone in adorable pictures

Strictly's Neil Jones' baby daughter has reached a new milestone and the pictures couldn't be cuter. Former Love Islander Chyna Mills, 24, shared sweet photos of her daughter Havana, whom she shares with fiancé Neil to mark four months since she was born.

In the post which reached Chyna's 67.9 thousand Instagram followers, the TV star marked the occasion with a carousel of lovely photos of baby Havana captioned: "4 weeks of loving you" with a white heart emoji and a tearing up emoji.

The adorable carousel was made up of a picture of baby Havana in Chyna's arms lying in bed, a close-up of Havana in a sweet white babygrow, one of the new baby letting out a little yawn, and an adorable shot of the little one looking content in her car seat.

Chyna and Neil, 41, shared the birth of their daughter in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this month. The pair revealed that they named her Havana due to pro dancer Neil's Cuban dance connections. "Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up," he told HELLO!

The pair also exclusively revealed their nursery to HELLO! from their home in Leeds. The space is the epitome of relaxation with a minimalist aesthetic with a white and warm wood cot and changing table. A canvas with Havana's name on surrounded by cartoons summarising the couple's life together was also hung on the nursery wall.

Chyna also opened up about her birth story. Little Havana was born at 1.04pm on 2 October weighing 8lbs 7oz. A little detail about Havana which is already the source of great pride for father Neil is her "dancer's feet" who told HELLO! that she already loves music.

The couple also revealed what personality traits their daughter is starting to display. Chyna said her daughter is "quite chilled but when she wants something, all hell will break loose until she gets it", whilst Neil joked that she is "like her mother!".

Dancer Neil has also revealed that when not on the dancefloor with fellow Strictly pro Gorka Márquez, the stars are swapping parenting tips. Gorka shares two children with Hits Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson – Mia, four, and baby Thiago who was born in July. Speaking of his relationship with Gorka, Neil said: "Me and Gorka have been talking a lot and joking around about different things.

"You know: 'How did you cope with this?' or: 'What are you doing with this?'," he continued. "But also [comparing] different things for Chyna with what Gemma's been through, so that's been brilliant."

Neil and Chyna got engaged in April when Chyna was 13 weeks pregnant after seven months of being together. "I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together,'" Neil told HELLO! revealing that he planned the proposal whilst on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour earlier in the year.

Neil proposed on a picturesque rice terrace in Bali and at first, Chyna thought he was kidding. "At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time," Chyna told HELLO! "Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a "yes" or "no"?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'".

The new parents met last summer at a party following Chyna's stint on Love Island.