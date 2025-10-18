Ellie Goldstein's mum reveals she was told Strictly star daughter would never walk or talk

The model and actress Ellie Goldstein wowed the judges with her epic Barbie routine on Strictly Come Dancing last week. The 23-year-old actress and model has accomplished so much in her life. In 2020, she made history as the first model with Down's Syndrome to feature in an advert for a high-end fashion brand - a partnership with Gucci - and has gone on to grace the cover of seven magazines, including UK Vogue.

But while Ellie is the picture of success, there was a time when her devoted mother, Yvonne was told her daughter would never walk or talk. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2023 about her memoir Against The Odds, Yvonne revealed that on the day of Ellie's birth, the doctor shared the shocking news she may never be able to walk and talk.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Yvonne was told her daughter would never walk or talk

Describing how Ellie overcame the odds, mum Yvonne told the BBC: "After three weeks, we were able to take her home and her cheeky and determined personality began to shine through. My husband and I decided to bring her up as Ellie first and put the fact that she has got Down's syndrome to one side.

"Despite what the doctors said, she could walk by 18 months, was speaking by her third birthday and was able to read by the time she started school. Ellie stayed in mainstream education until it came to doing her exams and we moved her to a specialist school."

© Shutterstock Ellie has accomplished so much in her life

Against the odds

During the same interview, Ellie said that it was her dream to be on Strictly Come Dancing. "One day, I would love to be on Strictly Come Dancing. I went to watch it being filmed a few weeks ago, but I didn't want to be in the audience, I wanted to be on the dancefloor!" she said in 2023.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ellie previously said it was her dream to go on Strictly Come Dancing

Last week, the judges went wild for Ellie's Barbie-inspired Samba. Motsi said: "I feel that you put your heart on the dancefloor. You make us so happy. The performance was adored by Cynthia, who said: "Girl, Ellie that was wonderful. The confidence, the musicality. You shook the ground." As for their scores, Craig scored 6, while the rest of the judges scored 7s, landing her and her partner Vito, their highest score yet!"

Ellie and Vito performed a Barbie-inspired Samba last week and blew the hudges away

But while Ellie's performance was as glittering as her spangled silver jumpsuit, the meaning behind her performance ran incredibly deep. In 2023, Ellie was chosen as the UK ambassador for the first Barbie doll based on a person with Down's syndrome. "My heart melted a bit when they gave me the doll," Ellie told HELLO!. "It was amazing. The Barbie looked like me and my face. I stared at it. "Ellie was lost for words – for once!" adds Yvonne, laughing.