Al Roker hints at shake-up on TODAY and the 'new host' might come as a surprise

Friday's instalment of the TODAY Show turned into a family affair as Carson Daly was joined by his sister, Quinn Daly, via video call. Quinn appeared on the show to discuss Hallmark's new movie Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story as part of its Countdown to Christmas. "A very special family edition of Inside The Game, this is a personal one for you, Carson," said Craig Melvin, as he kicked off the segment. "It is a personal one as it involves my actual sister, Quinn Daly. People always ask me is that really your sister, there she is," replied Carson.

Quinn attended the premiere of the upcoming film in East Aurora, New York, which follows the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. "I love Hallmark movies because my mom loved Christmas. My mom was Christmas. And the first time I saw a Hallmark Christmas movie was in her house," she shared while becoming visibly emotional. "So now when I watch a Hallmark Christmas movie, I really feel like my mom’s there. There’s always a happy ending. There’s always just like fun and joy in these movies. They just mean a lot. And so it’s just incredible to be here."

© NBC Carson Daly's sister appeared on the TODAY Show

"My sister is obsessed with Hallmark movies," shared Carson. "I go to her house, there's a TV designated to Hallmark channel. And that love landed her on the red carpet for the premiere." Carson then went on to share that his mom is equally obsessed with the TODAY Show. "Your obsession with Hallmark is similar to our mom's obsession with the TODAY Show, our mom loved the TODAY Show, and her greatest moment was when I got the job here. She is shining from heaven watching."

Carson's co-stars gushed over his sister's presenting skills, with Al Roker hinting that Quinn should make a trip to Studio 1A to help co-host TODAY. "We got to get her in here to film, co-anchor the show," he said. "Perfect," replied Carson.

© NBC Quinn Daly is a Hallmark fan

After the siblings lost their parents, Quinn relocated from Palm Desert, California, to New York City so the family could be closer together. "I just want to say publicly to my sister a quick thank you,'' said Carson on the show back in 2019. "It was a crippling time for our family. After that devastating event, Quinn and I sort of looked at each other and went, 'We're all we have left.' Like literally, you're my only family left. Life is too short."