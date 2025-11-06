Savannah Guthrie challenges Carson Daly over bizarre on-air comment

Carson Daly stopped his coworkers in their tracks on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when he asked guest star Martha Stewart a jaw-dropping question that raised several eyebrows on set. The 52-year-old was assisting Martha in a cooking segment when the conversation turned towards mushroom soup. The cookbook author began to explain the various types of mushrooms, including oyster and shiitake, before Carson chimed in, "Have you ever done mushrooms?" Savannah Guthrie, who was busy eating soup in the background, broke into laughter at the unexpected comment.

"I've grown mushrooms," Martha diplomatically responded, before explaining the ins and outs of her garden at her Hamptons home. "You ever go out to your garden in the Hamptons and see your mushrooms and just nibble on them a little bit?" Carson pressed, as Martha replied, "Raw mushrooms? No, not usually." Savannah then challenged her coworker's comment, quipping, "Carson, did you have mushrooms just before this segment?"

"No, I have not done mushrooms yet. But being on these segments with you, I might have to," Martha hilariously responded, prompting laughter from the Today team. Savannah and Carson are close friends, with the mother of two sweetly sharing that he was like family to her. "Carson is my dear friend. I work with him every day, but he's like a brother to me," she told E! News.

The TV personality then praised her coworker for bravely speaking on air about his experience with anxiety. "That was a healing conversation," she said. "It showed the way for a lot of people to feel less alone." Savannah previously shared with HELLO! just how special it was to work with some of her closest friends on the show.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun, and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much, and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true," she explained.

© Today Carson unexpectedly asked Martha if she had ever done mushrooms

While they are all there to support each other, the team couldn't help but laugh when they recounted their biggest on-screen blunders in a recent episode. "One of my big snafus was reading a story – when I was new here, too," Carson recalled. "I wasn't used to the teleprompter, and I said – the story was about Leonardo [DiCaprio] – and I said 'Leonardo Di-crap-io.'"

© Today Savannah called Carson out for his bizarre comment

"To this day, when I see Leonardo's name in the prompter, my heartbeat starts to go." As for Savannah, her 2012 interview with Khloé Kardashian still makes her cringe to this day. "I asked Khloé Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumors that her father wasn't her father," she recalled.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The Today team are incredibly close with each other

"So at the very end we were like, 'And Khloé, like, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian's not really your father?' And they were like, '10, nine, eight…' and I was so embarrassed. And she was such a class act. She was like, 'Ah, nothing to it.' We made the break. I asked the question, Khloé was a total class act."