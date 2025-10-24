TODAY host admits need to 'recharge' following continued absence from show

Al Roker has been enjoying a well-deserved break at his Hudson Valley home as he was noticeably absent from the TODAY Show this week. Dylan Dreyer stepped in for the meteorologist to deliver the weather report during Friday's episode. The 71-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of the Autumn trees from the backyard of his serene haven. "I have always appreciated #fall as one of the more underrated seasons. But when I get to wake up and look outside and see what God and nature presents to us, I try to breathe deeply and appreciate it. A chance to recharge and reinvest in yourself and those around you. Hope you have a great #weekend. See you next week on @todayshow," he penned in the caption.

The NBC star's absence from the show comes as his wife, Deborah Roberts, promotes her new book, Sisters Loved and Treasured; Stories of Unbreakable Bonds. The news anchor took to Instagram this week to pen a special message to her followers following the release. "Finally the day is here. My celebration of sisters and all who love them is such a beautiful moment in my life. I cherish my four beautiful sisters in a whole new way after spending the last year collecting the captivating stories of sisters from around the world. Thank you to everyone who is embracing this book. I’m eternally grateful and hopeful that it offers a light into the complex and life affirming world of sisters and sister friends," she wrote.

© Getty Images Al has been absent from the show this week

Al has been part of the NBC team since 1978, when he was hired by WKYC in Cleveland. In 1996, he was finally made the regular full-time weatherman on TODAY. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while celebrating over four decades with the show, Al shared that he was even "more passionate" about the job than when he started. "I cannot tell you how much I look forward to [hosting TODAY]. Every day is a different day, and our audience who comes down to the TODAY Show, our crew, our producers, how do you give up something like this?" concluding that he'd retire until "the wheels fall off."

The couple's 40-acre retreat has its own outdoor pool and woodland and is situated at the foothills of the Berkshires. They bought the home 27 years ago and have expanded it from 28 acres to 40. "I associate this place with beauty, stillness, and filling up my soul," Deborah told Berkshire Magazine.