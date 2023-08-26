Savannah Guthrie’s real reason for missing Today revealed live on show

Where is Savannah Guthrie and why is she missing from Today?

Everyone has been left wondering where Savannah Guthrie is as she has been away from her desk on the Today show all of this week.

Where is Savannah Guthrie?

Of course it is no surprise that Savannah has been greatly missed by Today viewers because of her lovely positive personality and her quick wit. So it begs the question on everyone's lips, where really is Savannah?

Hoda Kotb reveals where Savannah is

© NBC Hoda Kotb revealed where Savannah Guthrie is

With all the Today viewers missing her, Hoda Kotb was quick to share why her co-host had been absent from the small screen this week. Presenter Hoda was joined by fellow co-star Craig Melvin during the show, who stepped in on Savannah’s behalf on Thursday, when she shared the news.

"Savannah is on vacation, Craig is here with me," Hoda told viewers. But fans looking for any vacation photographs would be disappointed as her last Instagram post was from last week.

When is Savannah returning to Today?

© NBC Today's Savannah Guthrie with her co-stars

At the moment it remains unclear when Savannah will return to the hot seat on Today.

Recently, Savannah had been showing a lot of love for her Today co-stars. Last week, she wished weatherman Al Roker a very happy birthday. She wrote: “Wishing happiest birthday to the life of the party, soul of TODAY, and dearest and most faithful friend @alroker.”

And also on Instagram, she sweetly praised Jenna Hager for being “exactly who you hope and believe she is”. The lovely TV star added she was “proud proud proud” of her friend.

Savannah speaks out

© Getty Images It's not clear when Savannah is coming back

Earlier this month, Savannah appeared on Now What? With Brooke Shields where she candidly discussed herself.

Asked about what she was like as a child, Savannah gave a very candid response. "I think in some ways, probably very similar to how I am now. I was sensitive, very sensitive, I was a people pleaser. I think I was mostly a pretty good girl, not too rebellious," she said.

The star continued: "I wasn't very athletic, that remains true. I was chubby, I had curly hair. I would very often be the last person picked on those sports teams. It was not because people didn't like me, I just wasn't good at sports."

Savannah then went on to tell Brooke: "Sometimes I feel like that's why I kind of developed a personality! Because I wasn't going to be making it on my looks or athleticism let's put it that way."