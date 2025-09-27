Vicky Pattison's 2 failed engagements before finding The One

Though she's found another wave of fame this year thanks to Strictly, Vicky Pattison has been a staple of UK reality TV for a long time, since she first shot to fame on Geordie Shore. As such, she's had quite a few relationships in the spotlight, including with co-stars and stars from other reality series. The 37-year-old is now happily married, but did you know that she was actually engaged twice before she found The One? Scroll down to find more about Vicky Pattison's two engagements…

Vicky's engagement to a Geordie Shore co-star

One of the Strictly star's more tumultuous relationships, and her first engagement, was to Geordie Shore co-star Ricci Guarnaccio, with whom she got together in 2012, during the second series of the show. Just one year afterwards, he proposed to her with a classic solitaire diamond ring while the cast were on holiday in Mexico.

© FilmMagic Vicky Pattison (middle) was engaged to her former costar Ricci Guarnaccio

However, the engagement unfortunately didn't last very long. The pair were embroiled in a series of dramatic, alcohol-fuelled rows both on and off-camera and accusations of physical violence from both sides. Ricci asked for the ring back and left the show, breaking off their engagement just a few months later. Awkwardly, the two were reunited in the very first series of reality show Ex On The Beach, where their meeting led to an explosive argument.

Vicky's second engagement with a 'cursed' ring

After first dating when they were 21 before Vicky was on Geordie Shore, the two rekindled their romance in 2016, with John proposing just a year later with a 3.6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring. She later described it as "cursed" following their separation, after it surfaced that John had allegedly been unfaithful while on holiday.

© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Vicky Pattison was also engaged to John Noble

Vicky told Daily Mail: "I don't think about him anymore. I don't know that man. He's rang me a couple of times since. Unfortunately, we own a house together… He's very keen to get the money out of this house and have his ring back and just wanting to move on with his life. I think the ring is cursed, mate."

Vicky Pattison's husband of one year

The Strictly star began dating her current husband, former builder turned social media personality Ercan Ramadan, in 2019, not long after her break-up from John. They split for a brief period the year afterwards, but soon got back together again, and by early 2022, Vicky announced that the pair were engaged through her social media.

© Getty Images Vicky and Ercan have been married for a year

She captioned the Instagram post: "I choose you and I'll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It'll always be you. To our forever @ercan_ram." The pair finally had their wedding ceremony two years later in August 2024.