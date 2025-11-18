Little House on the Prairie fans go wild over star's big news

Little House on the Prairie fans rejoiced as star Dean Butler took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news over the new documentary Little House Homecoming. "Get ready to return to the Prairie with us," he captioned the post. "Being part of Little House Homecoming has been such a meaningful experience. Revisiting these locations, reconnecting with castmates, and celebrating the legacy of Little House on the Prairie reminded me just how deeply this story continues to touch people around the world."

"I’m honored to help bring this film to fans everywhere. Watch the trailer and get your tickets to the worldwide virtual cinema event, hosted by Alison Arngrim and me," he added. Fans could not help but express their excitement. "Can’t wait. Little house forever," wrote one fan. "Omg can’t wait!" said another.

© Getty Images Clockwise, from top, left: Michael Landon (1936 - 1991) as Charles Ingalls, Matthew Laborteaux as Albert Ingalls, Victor French as Isaiah Edwards, Dean Butler as Almanzo Wilder and Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls Wilder

"LHOTP is THE greatest TV production ever. From producing, to cinematography, to script, to acting, and on, Little House was a series that transcended the television screen, and enlivened our souls. Family, community, love, forgiveness, and on," added one more.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images (l-r) Merlin Olsen as Jonathan Garvey, Patrick Labyorteaux as Andrew 'Andy' Garvey, Hersha Parady as Alice Garvey

The news comes after Melissa Gilbert reunited with Dean to pay tribute to their late friend, Michael Landon, who portrayed Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the hit '70s series. Melissa, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Dean, her on-screen husband, took to Instagram to share a joint message to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, from which Michael died in 1991. He tragically passed away just three months after publicly announcing his diagnosis, leaving behind his nine children.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gilbert as Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, Lindsay or Sydney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls, Melisssa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall

"Michael wasn't just my co-star. He was my mentor, my friend and the closest thing to family I've ever had," Melissa wrote, in collaboration with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. "Watching him taken by pancreatic cancer so quickly was one of the hardest things I've ever faced. I carry his courage and love with me every day, and it drives me to fight for others affected by this disease."

Dean added: "Michael had a way of making everyone around him feel seen and inspired. Losing him to pancreatic cancer left a hole that can never be filled. But his strength, warmth and spirit continue to remind us why we must shine a light on this disease and fight for a future where no one else has to lose their loved ones too soon."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Lindsay/Sidney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls

"Michael Landon left us 34 years ago, yet his spirit lives on in every Little House story of love, family, and community," he continued. "In his honor, the Little House family is proud to support the life-extending work of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. With love and heartfelt gratitude – then, now, and forever!" Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, as well as their own stories of Michael's impact on their lives.

"Well done for keeping Michael's legacy alive and for keeping a spotlight on pancreatic cancer," wrote one fan, while another added: "You guys are so great." A third declared: "We will fight to ensure that someday [pancreatic cancer] will never rob us of another life force like his again."