Exclusive: Sophie Winkleman's 'smug' new role in BBC drama - 10 years after Peep Show ended

Sophie Winkleman has opened up about her "fabulous" new role in the BBC's new scandal-soaked drama, Wild Cherry. The 45-year-old actress is perhaps best known for her recurring role as Big Suze in the Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, which ended ten years ago after nine seasons. Since then, Sophie has landed a string of roles in major films and TV series, including Sanditon, Wonka, Belgravia: The Next Chapter and US sitcom Two and a Half Men. Now, Sophie is starring in the BBC's latest drama, which is penned by BAFTA Award-winning Nicôle Lecky, and follows two best friends Lorna and Juliet, played by Carmen Ejogo and Eve Best, whose lives are turned upside down when their teenage daughters – pupils at a private school – become embroiled in a scandal. The series shines a light on mother-daughter relationships and the dangers of social media.

Sophie portrays busybody mother Frances in the series, which is one of her favourite roles to date. Sitting down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview, the actress said: "She's a curtain-twitching gossip and the worst kind of WhatsApp classroom-group nightmare. She's meddling, judgmental and smug."

© BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery Sophie Winkleman plays busybody mother Frances in Wild Cherry

"It was really fun playing someone that annoying, because I've had a few years of playing very gracious, civil, good-hearted ladies. It was fabulous to play someone who's a pain," continued Sophie, who shares two daughters Maud, 12, and Isabella, nine, with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

Praising the show's writer Nicôle Lecky, Sophie added: "All the cast and crew were excited to be doing something with such a great writer. She addresses a lot of themes: peer pressure, peer loyalty and if your loyalty is to your friends or your parents. It was a total joy from start to finish."

Sophie starred in the period drama Sanditon

WATCH: The trailer for Wild Cherry

What is Wild Cherry about?

The series is billed as a "coming-of-age drama" for both mothers and daughters as they "navigate privilege, power and social media". It's set in the wealthy gated community of Richford Lake, where life is perfect for super-mum Juliet (Eve Best) and business mogul Lorna (Carmen Ejogo). But when their teenage daughters, Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May), are accused of a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school, toxic secrets and lies ripple throughout the community. The synopsis continues: "'Like mother like daughter' rings loudly in a complex world, where danger and betrayal is never far from the surface - even in a perfect town."

Sophie Winkleman's most notable roles

Sophie, who became Lady Frederick Windsor when she married Lord Frederick Windsor, is perhaps best known for playing Big Suze in Peep Show and Ashton Kutcher's on-screen girlfriend, Zoey, in the US sitcom Two and a Half Men. In recent years, the actress has landed minor roles in a number of TV and film hits, such as the BBC medical comedy drama, This is Going to Hurt, the detective series Strike, the 2023 fantasy film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, and the period romance series, Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

© Getty Sophie Windsor became Lady Frederick Windsor when she married Lord Frederick Windsor

Wild Cherry is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.