Exclusive: Strictly pro reveals what it's like being benched

We're so excited now that Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens and we can't wait to see the 14 celebrities learn how to dance over the coming weeks as they compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy. However, with 20 professional dancers on the show, five haven't been given partners this year. On the launch show, it was revealed that Nancy Xu, Michelle Tsiakkas, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez have all been benched, and some of the dancers have seemingly spoken out over the perceived snub.

In a video, Nancy explained that she felt "disappointed" by show bosses' decision. She said: "Thank you so much for all your kind, loving and supportive messages. I am okay. As you all know I don't have dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing this year… I do feel disappointed. Coming from China and arriving in this country, all I wanted was to achieve my dream." However, on a lighter note, the pro did reflect that she remained part of the "Strictly family".

One professional who knows how it feels to not get a partner on the series is Carlos Gu. The star is partnered with former Lioness Karen Carney this year, but last year, the Chinese-born star was benched. HELLO! spoke to the 32-year-old earlier this year ahead of his tour with his fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden, and we asked him how he felt about not having a partner.

He explained: "Whatever happens on Strictly, it's more of a character-building exercise. It gives you a bigger meaning of, 'Wow, what? Why is this happening? What can I do better?' You must always see everything as an opportunity, not a disappointment. This year, I have my fingers crossed. We don't think about the future, we think day by day."

Other benched reactions

Like Nancy, Michelle was also not thrilled about having a partner. She told fans: "To those of you asking how I am. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't gutted, but I think that's a normal feeling to have. Last year was my first year with a partner and it made me realise just how much I enjoy the process. I think it's the most beautiful and rewarding part of the show. And I also feel like last year was the first time you all started to get to know me better as well."

© BBC/Ray Burmiston Nancy Xu has been benched this year

However, not all of the reactions were negative. Neil, who has only danced with a celebrity partner on three of his nine years, shared a video which he captioned: "If I get the pen in the cup, I will get a celeb partner this year." In the clip, he positioned himself to successfully chuck the pen into the cup, before throwing it off to his side instead.

Meanwhile, Gorka confirmed ahead of the series that he wouldn't be dancing on this series of Strictly, as he will instead be judging on the Spanish version of the show, Mira quién baila. Fans will continue to see the father-of-two on the show as he performs in group numbers across the series. Luba, meanwhile, decided to host a weekly Q&A with her fans to make up for not appearing with a pro partner this year.

Sad departure

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Dani was due to be partnered with Nikita

There was a different departure ahead of the first live shows, when it was confirmed that Dani Dyer had been forced to withdraw from the series after injuring her ankle. In a statement, she shared: "To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on." It's not yet been confirmed whether a celebrity will be replacing Dani on the show.