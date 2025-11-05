BBC's new 6-part drama with Strike star is a must-watch for Big Little Lies fans

The BBC has unveiled the tense trailer for its upcoming drama, Wild Cherry, and it looks seriously gripping. The six-part series is created and penned by Nicôle Lecky, known for her BAFTA-winning drama Mood, and is set among the social elite living in the privileged, gated community of Richford Lake. The story follows two mothers and best friends, played by Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), whose relationship is tested when their two daughters are embroiled in a shocking scandal.

Could this be the BBC's answer to Big Little Lies? Just like the Nicole Kidman-starring hit, Wild Cherry takes place in a wealthy gated community, where toxic secrets lie under the veneer of picture-perfect lives and chaos ensues for privileged parents. The series promises plenty of glamour, scandal and high-stakes dramas, and it sounds like the perfect autumn binge-watch.

© BBC Studios/Lesley Edith The series airs on Saturday 15 November

In the trailer, one of the characters is heard saying: "In this town, they had wonderful lives. It was a world of privilege for all of them, but in Richford Lake, everyone was hiding something." Shortly after, it's revealed that a child has disappeared from the community. The frame then cuts to Carmen Ejogo's character, Lorna, who says, "Don't you dare tell me how to parent my daughter," to which Eve Best's Juliet replies, "I'm trying to protect her."

What is Wild Cherry about?

The series is set in the gated community of Richford Lake, where life is perfect for super-mum Juliet (Eve Best) and business mogul Lorna (Carmen Ejogo). But when their teenage daughters, Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May), are accused of a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school, toxic secrets and lies ripple throughout the community.

© BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery Eve Best plays Juliet Lonsdale

The six-parter is billed as a "coming-of-age drama" for both mothers and daughters as they "navigate privilege, power and social media". The synopsis continues: "'Like mother like daughter' rings loudly in a complex world, where danger and betrayal is never far from the surface - even in a perfect town."

© BBC/Firebird The series is set in the gated community of Richford Lake

Who stars in Wild Cherry?

Eve Best, known for her roles in House of the Dragon and The King's Speech, stars as Juliet, alongside Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, The Penguin) as Carmen. They're joined by Imogen Faires (Goldie's Oldies, Marcella) as Grace and newcomer Amelia May as Allegra.

© BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery Carmen Ejogo plays Lorna Gibbons

Other cast members include Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sweetpea), Sophie Winkleman (Strike, Sanditon), James Murray (Masters of the Air, The Crown), Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie, Guerrilla), Jason York (Mood, Dreaming Whilst Black), Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables, Find Me in Paris) Catriona Chandler (Rivals, Enola Holmes 2) and Tara Webb (Phoenix Rise).

Wild Cherry airs on Saturday 15 November from 9pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.