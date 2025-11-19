Meet Netflix's Champagne Problems star Tom Wozniczka, who plays Minka Kelly's love interest

Tis' the season for festive holiday movies, and Netflix's latest film titled Champagne Problems, starring Tom Wozniczka and Minka Kelly will bring laughs to viewers for its release on November 19.

© Getty Images Netflix's Champagne Problems was released on November 19

The hilarious movie is a romcom which follows main character Sydney Price, played by Minka, who is an executive who goes to France in order to acquire a champagne house called Chateau Cassell. Although her intention was to focus on her business plans, she meets Tom's character Henri Cassell, who is the company founder's son and evolving love interest. Tom is a French actor on the rise and it's time to learn more about him.

© Getty Images Tom is the leading man in the festive romcom

Tom got his start in the acting world thanks to French cinema. His first role was in the movie Les Damnes in 2016, and TV short Souviens moi in 2017. He continued to partake in several shorts titled Nico and Musher from 2018 to 2022. In 2023, he got a role on the TV series Besoin d'amour, and the following year in the show Slow Horses. Slow Horses was nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He's also been featured on the TV series Drops of God since 2023.

Fans are excited to watch Netflix's latest film which was comically advertised as "escape holiday troubles with some bubbles" on social media, and fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the trailer. One person wrote: "This is Emily in Paris meets Ransom Canyon and I'm here for it." A second person commented: "I know I'm already gonna love this." A third fan added: "YES TO FRENCH MEN, CHAMPAGNE AND ALL OF THE DRAMA." Another commenter continued: "My favorite time of the year. Cheesy Xmas romcoms."

© Instagram Tom plays Minka's love interest in the movie

The star believes that the new Netflix film is definitely one to watch because the sparks between him and his co-star were palpable on screen. He shared: "I think something magical happened. We had a connection immediately, and it was very easy. It's so easy to play with Minka because she can create chemistry with everything, I guess. So, it made me comfortable, happy, and confident for the rest of the movie," per Coming Soon.

© Getty Images The cast spent time in France shooting the film

Tom may be in a seasonal movie, but he's always been a fan of Christmas movies in his personal life. He expressed: "I love Love Actually and like Minka, The Holiday. And About Time. I love this movie." It's time to cozy up with a warm blanket and some hot chocolate and hit play on the newly released wholesome Netflix holiday film.