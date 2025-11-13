'Super cheesy' Netflix Christmas rom com is going straight onto our watchlists

While Christmas is undoubtedly a time for family, gift giving and plenty of merriment, one of the more hidden aspects is the embracing of cheesy rom coms. I am more than guilty of this when it gets to the holiday season, and thankfully Netflix has just released the perfect film in which to scratch that itch. A Merry Little Ex-Mas was dropped on the platform on Wednesday, and while it's yet to soar up the charts, the viewer reaction to the film suggests that it will only be a matter of time before it's No. 1.

What is A Merry Little Ex-Mas about?

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend."

What have fans made of A Merry Little Ex-Mas?

Fan response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive, with several calling the movie "hilarious" while others praised the "forever iconic" cast. Taking to social media, one said: "I'm always sceptical about Netflix Christmas movies but A Merry Little Ex-Mas is such a feel-good time. Alicia Silverstone is forever iconic, & it has a great supporting cast of really funny people. Pierson Fode doing his stripper routine in front of burning tree was hot & funny."

A second added: "A Merry Little Ex-Mas / Netflix. It's good, there are handsome guys and it's super cheesy. I give it a solid 8/10," while a third viewer commented: "A Merry Little Ex-mas on Netflix is hilarious!!" and a fourth penned: "Ok so, A Merry Little Ex-Mas might just be my 'it's so bad, it's good' movie of the year and I won't hear a bad word said about it."

© Netflix Fans have been taking to social media to praise the film

Even before the film was released, there was plenty of anticipation for it. In the hours before its release, one fan enthused: "Sounds like a hilarious holiday twist with that cozy cast dynamic – adding to my watchlist!" while a second continued: "I'm about to make some hot chocolate with marshmallows and watch this new Alicia Silverstone Holiday rom-com on Netflix in a few minutes. Thank you for reminding me."

However, the critical response to the film has been a lot more mixed. In a two-star review, Benjamin Lee wrote in The Guardian: "Alicia Silverstone is latest 90s star to lead a film for the streamer but her charm can't save another bland addition to their pile of festive fare." He noted: "There's not quite enough charm to go around in Netflix’s festive season opener A Merry Little Ex-Mas, a film that might have benefited from a release date a little closer to the big day.

© Courtesy of Netflix Critics were a little more mixed on the film

"Maybe by then, we might have been more enveloped in the all-consuming excitement of Christmas to overlook its failings, but here in the post-Halloween, pre-Thanksgiving netherworld, there is no amount of fake snow or eggnog that can convince us to get on board."

In their 'Stream It or Skip It' feature, Maddy Casale in Decider urged viewers to tune into the film. "A Merry Little Ex-Mas walks an impressive tightrope as it balances silly, unserious humour and moments (not to give too much away, but Chet's scene with the fire truly did surprise and delight me) with genuine heartfelt moments of love and connection," she wrote. "This movie is a lot of fun, and all of the actors in it do a great job of delivering committed, endearing performances that add a lot of warmth and personality to this tale."

Who stars in A Merry Little Ex-Mas?

The film stars Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson as divorcing couple Kate Holden and Everett. After rising to fame in music videos, Alicia made her film debut in 1993's The Crush, where she played Adrian / Darian Forrester. The actress also has credits in Batman & Robin, Clueless, King Cobra, The Baby-Sitters Club and Irish Blood. One of her highest accolades came in 2003, when she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress, thanks to her role as Kate Fox in Miss Match.

Oliver, meanwhile, is part of the Hudson acting dynasty as the son of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, his younger sister is the acclaimed actress, Kate Hudson. The star is best-known for his hit roles in comedy series, including Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Scream Queens. He also has credits in The Cleaning Lady, Grown Ups 2, Happy Gilmore 2 and Splitting Up Together.



© Netflix Oliver Hudson and Alicia Silverstone lead the film

Joining the pair are Jameela Jamil, as Everett's new girlfriend, and Pierson Fode as Chet, a man who Kate dates to make her ex jealous. Jameela rose to fame as a presenter on T4 before joining the acting world, she has since appeared in The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Star Trek: Prodigy. Many fans will recognise Pierson thanks to his three-year stint on The Bold and The Beautiful as heartthrob Thomas Forrester. The star has also been in The Wrong Paris, Animal Kingdom and Dynasty.

The cast is perfect for the rom com, with Oliver having appeared in several iconic comedy series, while Alicia will forever be known for her role in the 1995 comedy, Clueless. Pierson, meanwhile, starred in one of Netflix's biggest rom coms of the year, with the 34-year-old playing the charming Trey McAllen in The Wrong Paris.