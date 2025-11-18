Watch: Netflix's new detective drama is already being hailed as 'incredible'

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its highly anticipated movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and viewers have hailed the first-look as "incredible". The mystery drama is the third in the franchise, which stars Daniel Craig as Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc – who is set for his "most dangerous case yet". Written and directed by Rian Johnson (who created the last two blockbusters), this next instalment features an all-star cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

With the release just weeks away, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I seriously cannot wait for this one. I absolutely loved the first two films. It's a refreshing take on the classic murder mystery format, with plenty of twists, thrills and humour, mostly provided by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. Plus, the ensemble cast is seriously impressive."

© Courtesy of Netflix Josh O'Connor and Glenn Close star What happens in the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery trailer? In the new trailer, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) interrogates the number one suspect in the murder of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks: young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor). "You're the only one at that church who hates his guts," says Geraldine. "So tell me, what the hell happened?"



© John Wilson/Netflix Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc Later, we see the return of the brilliant Benoit Blanc (in his detective's trench coat), who says: "This goes beyond normal police work." But will he be able to get to the bottom of the "perfectly impossible crime"? "I'm incapable of not solving a crime," he assures.

© John Wilson/Netflix The movie features an all-star ensemble What are viewers saying about the new Knives Out trailer? Viewers were quick to take to social media to air their excitement for the third instalment. "Every one of these films has an incredible cast that works so well together. I can't wait to see this in theaters!" said one person, while another wrote: "You know Daniel Craig is a great actor when he's able to shed the James Bond persona and we actually see another character shining out of him. This looks really entertaining." Meanwhile, a third penned: "I never thought I needed to hear Benoit Blanc say 'Scooby-Dooby-Doo,' but it's my new favorite thing in the world right now."



© John Wilson/Netflix Josh Brolin plays Monsignor Jefferson Wicks What is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery about? The story returns to Benoit Blanc as he gears up to solve a new murder mystery in this third and "darkest" chapter. The synopsis continues: "When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews.



© John Wilson/Netflix The movie hits Netflix on 12 December "Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery lands in UK cinemas on 26 November and on Netflix globally on 12 December.