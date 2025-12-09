10 questions The Pitt season 2 needs to answer, from Dana's return to Langdon's dog

The Pitt is arguably the best new series of 2025, and HBO has finally revealed when we will go back into the lives of Doctors Robby, Langdon, Mohan, and King, confirming that The Pitt season two will air on HBO on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Season two will take place on July 4th, 10 months after the devastating events of season one, and it will be Dr Frank Langdon's (Patrick Ball) first day back in the ER after rehab; at the end of season one, his boss and mentor Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) discovered Langdon had been stealing benzodiazepines from patients to feed his own drug addiction.

Dr Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) will not be in season two after being written out while Dr Mel King (Taylor Dearden), Dr Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), Dr Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), Dr Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif) and Dr Dennis Whittaker (Gerran Howell) will all be back for another rotation of their residency, along with a few newcomers.

"It's a little more lived in," Patrick previously told HELLO! of what fans can expect from season two. "We spent a lot of work in season one introducing everybody – this world and all these people that would grow to become your friends – and now we get to pick back up in season two and we get to dive right in. It should just get deeper and richer and fuller." That may be, but season one also left me with a lot of questions I still need answers to…

Where is Dr Collins?

© MAX Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor as Dr Robby and Dr Collins in The Pitt

Tracy Ifeachor starred in season one as Dr Heather Collins, a senior resident at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, but it has been confirmed that Tracy will not be returning for season two. The assumption I'm working from is that in the 10 months between season one and season two Dr Collins finished her residency, and presumably found herself a full-time attending job elsewhere.

But I'm going to need that confirmed – and more importantly, how does her former love, Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) feel about her absence?

Dr Langdon's absence: Was he telling the truth to Robby?

© Warrick Page/MAX Patrick Ball in The Pitt

I have so many questions connected to the 10-month absence of Dr Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) from the Pitt.

Showrunners R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells have confirmed that season two's 15-hour shift will be Langdon's first day back after he was caught stealing drugs from patients, and insisted to Robby that he was weaning himself off after initially being given a legal prescription following an injury while helping his parents move.

Was Langdon telling Robby the truth about weaning himself off? Was he lying when he said he was not high while on shift? I'd love to see Langdon take accountability for his actions, while also being given the answers to these questions.

Dr Langdon's absence: Has Robby been in touch?

© Warrick Page/MAX Dr Robby as he busts Dr Langdon for stealing pills

Robby was clearly devastated to discover that Langdon, his heir apparent, had hidden his pill addiction from him, while Robby's reaction destabilized Langdon and led to the pair screaming at each other in the ambulance bay at the end of season one.

We already know that Robby was expecting to go on sabbatical before Langdon's return in season two, but a scheduling error has forced them to work the shift together, which suggests that these two have not worked through their issues.

Has Robby been in touch with Langdon the past 10 months? And if not, why?

Dr Langdon's absence: Why has he been off for 10 months?

© Warrick Page/MAX Dr Langdon holds his items after being busted for stealing pills

Rehab varies greatly depending on the addiction and the community support, with some programs running for 30 days and others up to six months. Why has Langdon taken 10 months away from Pitt? Was it mandated? Has he been through several programs? And what has his community support looked like?

All questions I desperately need answers for.

Dr Langdon's children

Despite fan hopes that Langdon was about to become the Most Divorced Man In America, the first trailer showed him still wearing his wedding ring. I therefore need far more insight into Langdon's home life in season two, after so many interesting hints were dropped in season one.

Early on, we discovered that Langdon was married to his wife Abby, and that the pair had two young children. But we only got the name of his eldest son, Tanner, which Langdon shared when he told Dana he had spontaneously decided to buy the family a puppy and that Tanner had promised to take care of it.

© MAX Patrick Ball and Katherine LaNasa in The Pitt

The decision to buy a family pet without his wife's input, and Langdon's decision to ask trusted colleagues for their perspective on the purchase, hinted that things weren't great at home, and that also appeared apparent later in the season, when after the death of a young girl from drowning, Langdon called Abby and asked her to put Tanner on the phone.

"I just want to hear his voice," he begged, the tone indicating that perhaps Abby was hesitant to give Langdon what he needed, suggesting problems between the pair.

Did Abby suspect Langdon was an addict? Had his behaviour at home been spiralling, as he placed all of his focus on being a functioning addict at work? As well as these questions, it's time to officially give Langdon's second child a name (petition to call her Millie as the fandom already is), and most importantly, tell us if the Langdons kept the dog, and what is its name?

Who encouraged Dana to return?

© HBO Dana will return despite her assault in season one

The final episode of season one saw Charge Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) decide to quit after an assault by an angry patient. That, plus her decades of being underpaid and underappreciated, saw her make the decision to leave the Pitt.

With Emmy winner Katherine confirmed to be returning, I hope we get insight into how and when she decided to return, and who at the Pitt encouraged that decision.

Did Santos get an apology from Langdon?

Isa Briones as Trinity Santos in The Pitt

Langdon's fall from grace came on intern Trinity Santos' (Isa Briones) first day in the ER. But how did this young twenty-something pick up on a habit that Langdon's own colleagues and friends missed?Santos' own backstory also needs further exploring – her brash personality is clearly a front – but I'd love to know if Santos ever received an apology from Langdon.

If she did, will that lead to a wildly different relationship between the pair in season two? Or if she didn't, how will that play out?

Santos and Whittaker as roomies

© Warrick Page/MAX Whittaker became roomates with Santos in The Pitt

The final episode of season one saw Santos discover that MS4 student doctor Dennis Whittaker (Gerran Howell) was living in the hospital on a wing that was never used. School bills had forced him to find shelter outside of usual accommodations, but she told him she had a spare bedroom and invited him to live with her.

It's already been confirmed that 10 months on, these unlikely roomies still live together, but season two needs to offer some tidbits into what it is really like at the Santos/Whittaker pad.

McKay's ankle monitor - and Langdon

© HBO McKay was almost arrested for disabling her monitor

We discovered in season one that Dr McKay wears an ankle monitor, and although it is never fully explained why, it's hinted that it is connected to a restraining order her former partner Chad's new girlfriend Chloe has out against her. McKay also tells a patient that she has a history of drug misuse that led to her losing custody of her son, Harrison. In the final episode, she is almost arrested for disabling the monitor when it malfunctions during the mass casualty incident.

McKay, 42, is also sensitive to cases with unhoused and abuse patients, and so I hope we get more details on McKay's past, but specifically insight into what has led her to become a doctor later in life.

There is also content ripe for mining between McKay and Langdon, who returns to the ER after his own drug addiction, and I hope the writers are fully submerged in that sandbox.

Where did Mateo go?

Victoria Javadi and nurse Mateo in a scene from The Pitt

Nurse Mateo Diaz (Jalen Thomas Brooks) was a long-time member of the nursing staff, and in season one became the unwitting love interest of MS3 Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez). Jalen is not thought to be returning to The Pitt as he is in Toronto filming the new Off Campus series, based on Elle Kennedy's romance books, but I'd love for there to be an explanation about where Mateo is; perhaps he's just off shift, or perhaps he moved on, but is Victoria still in contact?