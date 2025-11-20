Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward-Boseman puts on brave face at emotional event honoring the actor

Shockwaves were sent around Hollywood in 2020 when it was announced that Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away.

At just 43, the actor died following a colon cancer diagnosis, leaving behind his wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman. Today, Simone was supported by Chadwick's Black Panther co-stars at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Images Fellow Black Panther actors Letitia Wright and Michael B Jordan were by Simone's side as Chadwick was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On the decision to install a star in Chadwick's honor Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement, per Billboard: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world."



© Variety via Getty Images Speaking at the event, Simone told attendees: "Chad was more than an actor or even an artist, he was a spiritual teacher, fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith, a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him. "Colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood, you have no idea how pivotal those moments were, thank you. "Chad taught all of us a great deal. His heart was so vast, he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world. "Shortly after he passed, Chad came to me in a dream, and said that there was only so much that he could do from here, these words were echoed by a close friend only days later, as if to say, in case you didn’t hear me the first time."

© Variety via Getty Images The director of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, also spoke at the event, one day on from revealing that a third Black Panther moive is set to be his next project. He said: "We continue to carry him with us, Chad was a star deserving of a star on the Walk of Fame, but he was also our most incredible jewel, he reflected light, he refracted it, and when he did, he showed the greatness of our people, and the universe of our shared humanity, thank you Chad."



© Variety via Getty Images Chadwick's brothers, Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman, posed with their late sibling's co-stars

© Variety via Getty Images Viola Davies supported Simone too, along with Cheryl Mitchell. Viola took to the stage to pay tribute to her late friend, saying: "Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning, I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hope all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. "And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning amber that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose."

© Variety via Getty Images Of the unveiling of his star, Chadwick's co-star, Lupita Nyongo, told Variety of the honour: "It's apt because he’s been a significant contributor to Hollywood. It’s a symbol of legacy, which he deserves."

© Variety via Getty Images Chadwick's star is near to the Dolby Theatre, a positon which Lupita told Variety is fitting. "It means it won't be missed. A place of prominence for a king."

Simone's journey

Two years on from the loss of husband, 2022 saw Simone sit down for her first interview since his passing with Whoopi Goldberg on Good Morning America.

She spoke about the most "challenging two years of her life" during the pandemic, when her husband's health began to take a turn for the worse after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Speaking candidly, she said: "It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence?' That we get to actually be inside, we get to be here with family, you know, together, and everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time."

Due to their preference for privacy, news of Chadwick's passing came as a surprise to the world, as nobody had known about his illness, and Simone opened up about how it has felt since.

"Some days, I'm doing worse than I'm really willing to acknowledge. Other days, I'm doing better than I feel comfortable admitting."

She continued in tears: "I can't believe that I was so lucky. I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too."

Here's hoping Simone and Chadwick's family and friends can find comfort in the latest honour bestowed on the much-loved, late actor.