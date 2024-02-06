Marvel pays tribute after death of crew member on set of Wonder Man

A Marvel crew member has tragically died on the set of upcoming TV series Wonder Man.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the studio said in a statement.

The crew member was reportedly a rigger, according to Deadline, who fell from rafters. The male crew member was on set at Radford Studios in Studio City, Los Angeles early on Tuesday February 6 when the Los Angeles Police Department was called around 6.55am local time.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson officer Charles Miller confirmed officers responded to a death investigation. The investigation remains open but no foul play is suspected.

Wonder Man was introduced to the Marvel world in the 1960s as a supervillain who fought the Avengers and who had "ionic" energy. But he was later reborn and became a superhero, and joined the Avengers. The series will introduce him as Simons Williams, an actor who goes to work for the villain Baron Zemo who gives him his ionic talents leading to extreme strength.

The TV series is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who also appeared in the DC Comic film Aquaman, and HBO’s Watchmen.

It will be set in the world of Hollywood, with Ben Kingsley reprising his role as hopeful actor Trevor Slattery in the series, and fan pictures have showed the exterior of the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, decked out to be a premiere for an event called 'Wonder Man,' hinting at a meta storyline.

Fans will remember Trevor appeared in Iron Man 3 as an actor who was paid to pretend to be the legendary terrorist leader of the Ten Rings dubbed 'The Mandarin'.

Josh Gad and Lauren Glazier have also joined the cast of the series in undisclosed roles. Demetrius Grosse will portray Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, while Ed Harris is taking on the role of Neal Saroyan.

Production began in April 2023 but was put on hold due to the WGA and SAG strikes in May 2023. It is expected to return to production next month.