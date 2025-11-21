Taylor Sheridan adds Yellowstone star to incredible Tulsa King line-up

Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King has added a Yellowstone star to the line-up. In an exciting new development, Gretchen Mol, who previously appeared as Evelyn Dutton, the late wife of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, has signed on for season four. According to Deadline, the actress, whose TV credits include Boardwalk Empire and American Gigolo, will join Tulsa King as a series regular, with her character confirmed as Amanda Clark, a politician who is expected to cross paths with Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone). Sharing the news on Instagram, Gretchen, 53, told fans she was "So excited to join this show!"

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Gretchen Mol will play Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician

Following Gretchen's signing, the actress will reunite with Terence Winter, now the executive producer and head writer on Tulsa King, years after they collaborated on Boardwalk Empire. Terence was billed as the period drama's creator, while Gretchen starred in all five seasons, which ran from 2010 to 2014, as Gillian Darmody.

Tulsa King season 4

With the season three finale set to air on November 23, it won't be long until fans start asking about a fourth instalment. Thankfully, Paramount+ renewed the crime drama in September, and production is already underway in Atlanta.

While little is known about the plot or a release date, there have been some updates from the set. On Wednesday, November 19, Variety reported that Tulsa King had faced challenges after more than two dozen crew members were recently fired. Adding to the drama, season four has entered development without an official showrunner. As a result, Scott Stone, the executive in charge of production from 101 Studios, has reportedly taken the lead.

© Brian Douglas/Paramount+ Production is already underway on season 4 of Tulsa King

Speaking with Variety, stunt coordinator Freddie Poole recalled: "[Stone] said, 'We're not going to have a showrunner. 101 is the showrunner.' And I raised an eyebrow at that. That was the writing on the wall for me. I knew at that point I better start looking out for myself."

Despite difficulties behind the scenes, series lead Sylvester Stallone has remained positive and shared a video from the set on November 11. Dressed in character as notorious mobster Dwight Manfredi, the actor turned the camera, cigar in hand. "Welcome one and all," he said. "Guess what? We're back on the set of Tulsa King, and this is the beginning of the fourth season. I can't wait."

Meanwhile, in an interview with TV Insider, the Rocky star teased: "Do we have new characters in [Season] 4? Oh, yes. You bet." Reflecting on the season three rivalry between Dwight and Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), Sylvester confirmed that this particular thread will continue to play out in the fourth season. "You'll come across him [Jeremiah Dunmire] in this season, but it's a matter of, he has to just eventually, eventually throw down and say, 'I know you're going to try to kill me. So we're going to try to work this out, or one of us has got to go. That's the theme, and it starts to play out through all 10 episodes. It continues into the next season."