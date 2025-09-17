Yellowstone creator's 'epic' crime drama has fans counting down the days

TV fans are counting down the days until the release of the hotly anticipated third season of Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-starring crime drama about a New York mafia capo who, after 25 years in prison, is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his boss. The drama, which viewers have hailed as "epic" and has already been renewed for a fourth season, returns to screens on September 21, with the addition of Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson.

It's no wonder fans love Tulsa King. The show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, the creative mind behind Yellowstone and Landman, knows how to make binge-worthy television. Plus, with Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone at the helm, and Samuel L. Jackson joining the cast, the series certainly has enough star power to pull in viewers. Bring on the new season!

© Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King

What are viewers saying about the show?

Following the release of the season three trailer, fans shared their anticipation for the new episodes, with one person hailing the drama as the "best show of the decade". Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I'm so legitimately excited for Season 3! Gets more exciting every season!" while another added: "This series is so addictive. The writing for the show is A+."

© Brian Douglas/Paramount+ The series returns on September 21 on Paramount+

What to expect from Tulsa King season 3?

Season three will see Dwight's empire continue to expand, but "so do his enemies and the risks to his crew," the synopsis teases. "Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family."

WATCH: The trailer for Tulsa King season 3

Who stars in Tulsa King season 3?

Sylvester Stallone leads the cast as mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi. He's joined by Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof). Other cast members include Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo.

© Brian Douglas/Paramount+ Samuel L. Jackson plays Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the new season

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson has joined the cast of season three as Russell Lee Washington Jr. before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit Tulsa King spinoff, Nola King.

How to watch Tulsa King season 3

Tulsa King season 3 will debut on September 21 on Paramount+, with episodes dropping weekly.