Yellowstone fans will love return of 'compulsively watchable' drama – and it's coming soon

Listen up, Yellowstone fans! If you're looking to fill the Dutton family-shaped hole in your TV schedule, then you'll be pleased to hear the return of a similar "compulsively watchable" drama is on its way – and it's hitting screens sooner than you think!

Landman, which first premiered on Paramount+ in November 2024, is back for its second season. Created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the oil-rig drama will return to the streamer on 16 November, so mark your calendars.

Reacting to the news, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "If anyone knows how to create a gripping Western drama, it's Taylor Sheridan. With strong performances from a stellar cast, led by Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, this gritty oil industry series is a must-watch for Yellowstone fans."

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the announcement…

Fans react to the news

Taking to social media, viewers were quick to praise the announcement, with many saying they couldn't wait for the return of the "brilliant show".

"YESSSSS!!!! The BEST news!!! Can’t wait for November!!!!" said one person, while another added: "I think this is one of Billy Bob's best roles yet. He was just built for it."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Can’t wait to see this incredible cast back in action! Especially excited for Stefania Spampinato joining as Andy Garcia’s wife the possibilities for how her character’s arc will unfold have me counting down the days. She’s going to bring so much depth and intrigue."

What is Landman about?

Created by Yellowstone's showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Landman follows crisis executive Tommy Norris, who is in charge of keeping the oil rigs in line for his boss, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).

© Instagram/Paramount+ Jon Hamm played big boss Monty Miller in season one

The official logline continues: "Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

"Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Who stars in Landman?

The original drama series stars Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton, known for his roles in Sling Blade, Bad Santa and Goliath.

© Lauren Lo Smith/Paramount+, Instagram/Paramount+ James Jordan as Dale and Colm Feore as Nathan

He's joined by Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

What have critics said about Landman season 1?​​​​

With a respectable 78% score for its first season on Rotten Tomatoes, it's no surprise that fans have hailed the return of a second.

© Instagram/Paramount+ Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris in Landman

Praising season one, The Globe and Mail wrote: "Landman makes Yellowstone look like PBS. Like everything in Texas, it's both bonkers and compulsively watchable."

Meanwhile, The i tipped it to have the potential to be "bigger and better than Yellowstone, saying: "Landman is about good men trying to do a good job, if not an entirely honest one. It's a strong start to Sheridan’s post-Yellowstone world – and has the potential to be just as successful."