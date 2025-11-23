Beloved longtime CBS Morning hosts bid emotional farewell in final broadcast: 'It wasn't our choice'

Last month, as part of the larger layoffs in the Paramount network, CBS let go of several of its key staff members, and decided to overhaul its shows. One of those was CBS Saturday Morning, newly set to be integrated with its weekday hosts and line-up.

As a result, its longtime hosts, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, were unfortunately let go from the network, with Saturday, November 22 being their final broadcast as hosts of CBS Saturday Morning, which they affectionately refer to as "SatMo."

As seen in the video above, Dana, 54, and Michelle, 57, introduced their final stint as hosts by celebrating their entire team at the network, before emotionally diving into their own journey with CBS, each of them choking up as they looked back on their memories with the show while also revealing that their exit "wasn't our choice." They shouted out frequent correspondents like Jeff Glor and Anthony Mason.

© CBS via Getty Images Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller (pictured here with correspondent Jeff Glor) bid "CBS Saturday Morning" farewell after seven years as co-hosts

"When I came to CBS, I'd already had an amazing run at ESPN. And to get another once-in-a-lifetime job, that just doesn't happen. But it did," Dana recalled. Michelle added: "To our viewers, thank you for giving us the inspiration and the confidence to dig deeper."

"Every story I ever told has reminded me that change is not an ending; it's an evolution," she continued, her voice catching while doing so. "And I might add, a chance to gain a broader sense of belonging." The pair concluded their segment by clinking their champagne glasses as they often do on their show.

It has not yet been revealed who will take over CBS Saturday Morning from Dana and Michelle, although they confirmed that the show will continue to air as usual on Saturdays. CBS Sunday Morning continues to air as usual in its specialized newsmagazine format.