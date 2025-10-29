Blue Bloods returned to the spotlight on October 17 with the premiere of its spin-off Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Danny Reagan, alongside the recurring Marisa Ramirez, a cameo from Bridget Moynahan, and a host of new stars led by Sonequa Martin-Green. One key figure from the original that didn't make the transition? Tom Selleck, who starred in all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of the Reagan family.

The actor, who turned 80 in January, has previously expressed his annoyance with CBS for canceling Blue Bloods despite its ratings success and popularity, at one point telling TVInsider: "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out."

But behind-the-scenes, as soon as news of the spin-off came to light, despite the actor staying low-key since concluding the show, he's been on-board with it. Donnie, 56, told Parade recently: "Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can't really get into the details of those conversations, but he's been very supportive."

While he's managed to get two of his former co-stars to return, including one in a recurring capacity, he's still holding out on hope of a Tom Selleck appearance. "I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes."

"Tom's always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I'd love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it," he explained. And while other members of the Blue Bloods team (plus the fans) have expressed their disappointment in the show's end as well, they've all supported him and Boston Blue in its new direction.

"So many [fans] were like, 'Oh, Blue Bloods is gone. Blue Bloods is gone, we're upset'," he recalled, saying it wasn't just a job but also "our life" and "my offscreen family," adding: "I got to know Tom and his wife and Bridget and her son, all these people have become part of my life and that ended, and it was very difficult for all of us."

He is still keeping hope for more returns from the original alive, though, fans need not worry. "Of course, we're looking for opportunities to incorporate other Reagans and other characters from Blue Bloods in this show when the time is right." Another star who recently attested to wanting to see Tom back on the show? His Boston Blue counterpart, Ernie Hudson.

"That would be great," the actor, 79, shared with Us Weekly. "I'd love to work with Tom. I never have. Over the years, I've certainly admired his work. I admire his work and he's still ready to do whatever."