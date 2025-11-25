Viewers binge-watching 'brilliant' returning BBC show with Line of Duty star

The BBC's acclaimed sitcom Daddy Issues made its highly anticipated return with its second season earlier this month, and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the new episodes on iPlayer.

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) and David Morrissey (Sherwood) star in the comedy series, which follows the relationship between Gemma and her dad Malcolm as they face dating disasters, failed romances and the highs and lows of parenthood. The series is created by stand-up comedian Danielle Ward, who has writing credits on the hit comedy Brassic.

In season one, Gemma fell pregnant after a casual fling and was left with no choice but to turn to her hapless dad for help.

The easy chemistry between Wood and Morrissey is what makes this heartwarming comedy so lovable. The award-winning actors really are a winning duo in this relatable, funny and moving portrayal of the realities of unexpected parenthood. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about season two.

© BBC Viewers have been binge-watching season two What are viewers saying about season 2? It's safe to say the new episodes have gone down a storm with viewers, who have been binge-watching the series. Taking to X, viewers praised season two as "brilliant" and "every bit as good" as season one. One person wrote: "Season 2 of #DaddyIssues was just as good as the first, the funeral episode 5 was flipping hilarious," while another added: "Just binged the second series of #daddyissues brilliant! I hope the ending sets up a third series." A third viewer penned: "Binge watching S2 of #DaddyIssues. Every bit as good as the first," while another added: "Just finished binge watching #DaddyIssues series 2, another fun series with some touching moments." The series has also been met with critical acclaim, with The Guardian hailing the series as a "real beauty" in its five star review, while The Telegraph handed out four stars.

WATCH: The trailer for Daddy Issues season 2

© Fudge Park Productions / BBC Aimee Lou Wood stars as Gemma What is season 2 about? The Stockport-set show sees Gemma coming to terms with life as a mum while Malcolm is thrilled to be a grandad. The synopsis continues: "But wherever Malcolm is, Derek is never too far behind. Good job Gemma can turn to best friend Cherry for advice as well as sister Catherine and boss Rita. However, a surprise visitor forces Malcolm to confront his past, and Gemma to face her future. "From dating disasters and failed romances through to toxic friendships and messy family dynamics, the show is a big-hearted story about a father and daughter, and the reality of facing up to parenthood – at any stage of life."

© Fudge Park Productions / Dan Ollerhead / BBC David Morrissey as Malcolm and Taj Atwal as Cherry Who stars in Daddy Issues? Starring alongside Wood and Morrissey in the series are David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?, Avenue 5) as Derek, Taj Atwal (Line of Duty, Riot Women) as Cherry, Sharon Rooney (Barbie, Two Doors Down) and Sarah Hadland (Miranda, The Job Lot) as Rita.