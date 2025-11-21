Downton Abbey star to lead new season of 'masterpiece' BBC drama

The BBC's BAFTA-winning drama, Time, which comes from award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern is returning with a third season – and Downton Abbey star Siobhan Finneran is set to lead the cast with Doctor Who's David Tennant.

The hard-hitting drama, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 per cent, first premiered in 2021 and starred Stephen Graham as an overworked prison guard while Sean Bean played a newly incarcerated prisoner consumed by guilt. Meanwhile, season two was set in a women's prison and starred Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance, Jodie Whittaker as three very different inmates. Siobhan Finneran starred in both seasons as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

© James Stack, BBC Stephen Graham played Eric McNally in season one

Both series were met with critical acclaim, with the first instalment winning two BAFTAs: one for Best Mini-Series and another for Best Actor, which went to Bean for his portrayal of prisoner Mark Cobden. Meanwhile, viewers hailed the series as "harrowing" and a "masterpiece".

If the third season is half as gritty and gripping as the first two, then viewers are in for a treat. Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 2?

© Sally Mais,BBC Siobhan Finneran will reprise her role as Marie-Louise Who stars in season 3? The three-part drama will be led by David Tennant, known for his roles in Rivals and Doctor Who, as Prison Officer Bailey, while Siobhan Finneran will reprise her role as Marie-Louise.

© Getty Images David Tennant will play Prison Officer Bailey What is season 3 about? This time, the series is set in a Young Offenders Institution and explores "the impact of locking up teenagers and the effects on those who look after them". The synopsis reads: "Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise comes to the YOI having lost her faith. When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey, a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident – but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much? "Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter and James, struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. Can James ever face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence and will Peter tell the truth about the death of an innocent man, or does family loyalty mean more? An unlikely friendship between them looks to shift the trajectory of their futures, but in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible?"

© Sally Mais,BBC Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and Jodie Whittaker starred in season two When will Time be released? While we know that filming will take place in Belfast, the BBC has yet to reveal when production begins and so it's hard to speculate about a release date at this moment. However, we do know that the show will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and is co-produced with BritBox for North America.