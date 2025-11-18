BBC's 'brilliantly addictive' 6-part drama is trending now

The BBC's latest scandal-filled drama has arrived on TV screens, and it's currently climbing BBC iPlayer's 'Most Popular' chart. The six-part series, Wild Cherry, is created and penned by Nicôle Lecky, known for her BAFTA-winning drama Mood, and follows ultra-rich families living in the gated community of Richford Lake. Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective) star as two mothers whose friendship is tested when their daughters become wrapped up in a shocking scandal.

With plenty of glamour, high-stakes tension and teen drama, it's no wonder that the series is being compared to shows like Gossip Girl and Desperate Housewives. Keep reading for all you need to know about the new series, including what viewers have said about the show.

© BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery The series is set in the gated community of Richford Lake What is Wild Cherry about? Set in the gated community of Richford Lake, the series follows the seemingly perfect lives of super-mum Juliet (Eve Best) and business mogul Lorna (Carmen Ejogo). But when their teenage daughters, Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May), are accused of a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school, toxic secrets and lies ripple throughout the community. The synopsis continues: "Wild Cherry is a coming-of-age drama for both mothers and daughters as they navigate privilege, power and social media. 'Like mother like daughter' rings loudly in a complex world, where danger and betrayal is never far from the surface - even in a perfect town."

WATCH: The trailer for Wild Cherry

© BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery The series has been met with mixed reviews from viewers What are viewers saying about Wild Cherry? The series has been met with mixed reviews from viewers, with some left disappointed with the slow pacing while others hailed the first episode as "brilliantly addictive". One person wrote on X: "If you haven't started Wild Cherry, released today on BBC iplayer then you absolutely need to. It's like nothing I've ever watched before. Imagine if desperate housewives was in the UK in 2025, but meets the show Clique with a sprinkle of Skins," while another penned: "Binge watched over the weekend kept me guessing with all the twists and turns. BBC is on [fire] at the moment." A third viewer praised the performances from the cast, highlighting Louis Ashbourne Serkis, who is the son of actors Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne, writing: "Just binge watched #WildCherry and it was brilliantly addictive with plenty of valid points about the risks of #SocialMedia and #Influencers. Superb performances from everyone and particularly @LouisSerkis who is definitely becoming a versatile talent to watch," while another added: "Wild Cherry last night was Fantastic, and #EveBest looked phenomenal."

© BBC Studios/Lesley Edith Eve Best and Carmen Ejogo star in the series What have TV critics said about Wild Cherry? The series received positive reviews from critics, with The Telegraph describing the show as a thriller that "tackles uncomfortable truths about parenting and teenage girls" in its four-star review, while The Guardian called the series a "fun, trashy thriller" in its three-star review.