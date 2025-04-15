White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood's dating history – including 'numb' split from famous ex

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom ever since she appeared in hit Netflix series, Sex Education.

Now, she's making waves in HBO's The White Lotus, appearing in season three as a young British woman named Chelsea who travels to Thailand with her older boyfriend, Rick, played by Walton Goggins.

© HBO Aimee Lou Wood in the latest series of The White Lotus

"I am not the same person as I was pre-White Lotus," she recently told Elle. "I had a lot of reckonings out there. I realised how important my anchors are in life."

As the Manchester-born star continues to garner rave reviews for her stellar performance, keep scrolling to find out more about Aimee's private life away from the spotlight, including her dating history.

Connor Swindells

© Getty Images Aimee and Connor dated from around 2018 to 2021

Aimee dated her Sex Education co-star, Connor Swindells, from around 2018 to 2020. While the pair haven't spoken publicly about their time together, they made several glamorous red-carpet appearances together, including at the BRIT Awards and at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2019.

Aimee briefly addressed their split in an interview with Grazia back in 2021. Opening up, she told the publication that the pair opted to part ways when they realised that the relationship was "no longer serving [them]."

She explained: "We'd had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both. We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic."

© Getty Images The former couple at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2019

"I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I'd become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again."

She added: "I find it hard when I'm in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I'm very independent, but I'm also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy. That's why it's really important for me to have time alone."

What else has Aimee Lou Wood said about her experience of dating?

© Getty Images The actress at HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 finale event

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, the actress shared some of her tips for post-pandemic dating.

Sharing a glimpse inside her own approach to dating, Aimee revealed that she often relies on her own intuition. "Dating can be such an odd thing, it's a lot of pressure. But I normally know within five minutes if I'm going to get on with someone," she shared.

© Getty Images The actress cited "rudeness" as one of her red flags in dating

"I really believe in intuition. I also think I'm a bit of a witch. I love star signs and tarot. So, I don't know if it's intuition or me thinking I'm psychic. I think we all have a knowing inside us."

Touching on red flags, Aimee went on to reveal that "rudeness" and "being impolite" were some of her biggest "icks".

The actress is currently thought to be single.