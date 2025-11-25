BBC's 'masterpiece' 8-part thriller unveils first look at Stranger Things star's new role

The BBC has unveiled a first look at the hotly anticipated fourth season of its financial thriller Industry – and I am marking my calendar for this one.

The acclaimed series, set in the high-pressure world of investment banking, returns to BBC One and iPlayer in January. Created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the thriller follows a group of graduates working at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.

The new eight-part series has added a host of impressive stars to its cast, including Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton. As a big fan of the Netflix sci-fi drama, which sees Charlie play introverted photographer Jonathan Byers, I can't wait to see the actor take on a very different role in the BBC show as morally skewed financial journalist Jim Dyker. Keep reading to find out who else has joined the cast, plus get a first look at season four…

© BBC Charlie Heaton as Jim Dycker in Industry

What to expect from Industry season four

The series follows the Pierpoint grads, Harper and Yasmin, who are at the top of their game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene, drawing them into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game.

© BBC Myha'la plays Harper

WATCH: Have you caught up on Industry season 3?

The synopsis continues: "As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram, their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top."

Who stars in Industry?

The series stars Myha'la as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck, Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani and Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly.

© BBC Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram

Joining the series alongside Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton are Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale) as Whitney Halberstram, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Hayley Clay, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, The Power) as Kwabena Bannerman, Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack) as Jennifer 'Jenni' Bevan, Kal Penn (American Horror Story) as Jay Jonah Atterburry and Jack Farthing (Towards Zero, Rain Dogs) as Edward Smith.

© BBC Amy James-Kelly as Jennifer Bevan

Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft have also joined the cast.

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

The series, which holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 per cent, has been hailed as a "masterpiece" and "gripping" by viewers.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Season 3 of Industry on HBO is one of the best seasons of TV in the last 10 years," while another described the series as "fast-paced, addictive, and razor-sharp."

© BBC Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani

A third viewer added: "I will never stop hyping up #Industry #IndustryHBO because it is truly a masterpiece that only gets better with each new season."

The show has also been met with rave reviews from critics, with The Guardian giving a glowing five-star review of season three: "TV's wildest drama is more thrilling than ever." Meanwhile, Empire handed out four stars and described the series as "gripping and raucous".

It's no wonder the series is popular amongst critics and viewers alike as it's produced by Bad Wolf, which has an impressive list of high quality dramas on its slate, including Doctor Who and His Dark Materials.

Industry season four will air exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in January 2026, with a release date yet to be announced. Outside of the UK, the series will launch on HBO and HBO Max starting on Sunday 11 January 2026.