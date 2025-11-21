MobLand star lines up special appearance in iconic BBC show

MobLand star and national treasure Helen Mirren will appear in The Repair Shop's upcoming Christmas special. Heading to the barn this December, the Hollywood actress will meet with expert Becky Houghton to discuss the restoration of a cello which belongs to Denville Hall, a care home in Northwood, which supports elderly members of the entertainment industry. A long-time supporter and ambassador of Denville Hall, Helen will task Becky with fixing the historic cello, which hasn't been played in over 80 years.

According to the BBC, the instrument in question was previously owned by Martin Landau, who kindly left it to Denville Hall. The esteemed theatre director, who was born in Germany, was forced to flee the country during the Second World War on the Kindertransport. Before he was able to board the train to Britain, however, Martin's beloved cello was broken by the Nazis, and he was unable to play it in the years that followed.

© Getty Images Helen Mirren will head to the barn on behalf of Denville Hall

Set to appear on The Repair Shop on behalf of Denville Hall, Helen hopes it can be lovingly restored for the care home, which wishes to use the cello alongside their piano to perform Christmas songs for the residents. "Denville Hall is a very special place and we've long talked about repairing Martin's cello," Helen, 80, said. "As you can imagine, to be able to restore the voice of his prized possession and hear it play once more will be the greatest Christmas gift for the community at Denville Hall."

The Repair Shop's Christmas special

A star-studded episode, this year's Christmas special will also feature children's author, Julia Donaldson, and Gavin & Stacey star, Rob Brydon. The pair, who have collaborated multiple times, with Rob voicing characters in Julia's animated film adaptations, will appear on the show together.

During their visit, the duo will meet with furniture Restorer Will Kirk and ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay to bring a toy farmhouse, which Julia received from her granny, back to its former glory. Upon its restoration, Julia hopes to donate the farmhouse to the children's hospice, Chestnut Tree House, with which she has a longstanding relationship.

© Photo: BBC Author Julia Donaldson will also appear

"Bringing stories alive through play is such a special part of childhood," said Julia, 77. "My sister and I spent many happy hours making up stories around the farmyard, and the thought of having it restored and shared and enjoyed once again with many more children means a lot to me. I am very grateful to Will and Kirsten and Rob, and I can't wait to see how it turns out."

With a matter of weeks until the Christmas special is expected to air, Julie Shaw, Commissioning Editor for BBC Factual, noted: "Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and this year's Christmas special of The Repair Shop is guaranteed to be magical. Full of warmth that audiences have come to know and love from The Repair Shop experts, it's a real treat for audiences to sit back, relax and enjoy, and maybe even shed a tear or two this Christmas."