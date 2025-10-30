The most expensive TV shows ever made

This sprawling Lord of the Rings prequel holds the top spot – but for how long?

There’s one series to rule them all, which is Amazon’s record-breaking foray into Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently the most expensive TV show ever made, with the streaming service having committed to producing five seasons after purchasing the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s books for $250 million (£192 million). Combined with the first season’s production cost of $465 million (£387 million), the series is pretty well set to surpass its pre-allocated $1 billion (£780 million).

Outside of the pricey rights acquisition, large-scale filming in New Zealand, meticulous costume design, extensive CGI, and a long-term production plan have all contributed to this show’s astronomical cost, envisioned as a cinematic epic to complement the classic film series.

The pricey show may not hold this top spot for long though – HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series is set to eclipse it, with a projected budget of over $4.2 billion (£3.28 billion) across all seven books. With both The Rings of Power season three and Harry Potter season one both set to debut in early 2027, it’s shaping up to be a golden era for epic television – with equally epic expenses.