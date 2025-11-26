'Excellent' period drama that had viewers 'hooked' within minutes is available to binge-watch now

Period drama fans on the hunt for their next TV binge, look no further. The rompy historical drama, The Serpent Queen, is now available on Channel 4.

BAFTA winner Samantha Morton (The Burning Girls, Harlots) stars as French monarch Catherine de Medici in the 16th-century-set period piece, which first aired on StarzPlay in 2022, and follows the ruthless royal's journey from childhood to becoming one of the most influential women of the century.

Samantha Morton stars in the drama

Fans of modern, witty period dramas like The Great and Mary & George will love The Serpent Queen. All three shows have a strong focus on women navigating the dangerous world of court politics and the ruthless ambition required to survive in a male-dominated space. Plus, Samantha Morton is brilliant in the series, which allows the Oscar nominee to shine as the cunning and ambitious Queen Catherine.

If you like the sound of the show, keep reading for more details…

WATCH: The trailer for The Serpent Queen

What is The Serpent Queen about?

The Serpent Queen is based on Leonie Frieda's 2003 book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, a critically acclaimed biography of the much-maligned 16th-century ruler.

According to the synopsis, the series puts "a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici's rise to power".

In the series premiere, Catherine's tale is told through flashbacks as she imparts the lessons she's learned to her new servant confidant, Rahima. At 14, the orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court, after her uncle Pope Clement negotiates a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union.

© Starz The series follows French monarch Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen

The synopsis continues: "However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers, a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost."

Who stars in The Serpent Queen?

Starring alongside Samantha Morton are Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) and Ruby Bentall (Midsomer Murders, Lark Rise to Candleford).

© Channel/Everett/Shutterstock The show ran for two seasons and ended in 2024

Other cast members include Colm Meaney (Safe Harbor), Kiruna Stamell (Doctors), Barry Atsma (The Hitman's Bodyguard), Alex Heath (Suspicion), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, The Last Tycoon), Antonia Clarke (Catherine the Great), Adam Garcia (Coyote Ugly), Beth Goddard (Code of Silence), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), Nicholas Burns (Harlots) and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Adult Material).

Viewers should also look out for the arrival of Minnie Driver in the season two as the formidable Queen Elizabeth I, a casting choice that proved so popular it inspired conversations about a spin-off series.



What have viewers and critics said about the series

The series, which boasts an impressive 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been hailed by viewers as "excellent" by viewers.

One person said they were "hooked" within minutes, writing on IMDb: "Wow, The Serpent Queen is outstanding. Hear me out, I know I am only 2 episodes in, but I was hooked within ten minutes of the first episode," while another was immediately glued to the show, writing: "Came across Serpent Queen & I was totally transfixed & binged it in 2 days. Samantha Morton was excellent & her co-star held her own."

The Serpent Queen is now available on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, the show was met with positive reviews from critics, who highlighted Morton's performance. The Guardian, which awarded three stars, said the actress was perfectly cast in this "darkly satirical period drama", noting that the show needs "more psychological heft".

Elsewhere, The Financial Times hailed the series as "enormous fun", adding that the drama "dispenses with convention with its spicy language and Fleabag-esque glances to camera".

The Serpent Queen is available to stream on Channel 4.