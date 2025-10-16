5 period dramas to binge before Bridgerton comes back – chosen by our TV expert

The ton was positively abuzz this week following the news that Bridgerton season four will finally arrive on Netflix on 29 January. While fans were quick to share their excitement, many couldn't help but question the increasingly long wait between instalments. After a 15-month gap between seasons one and two – largely due to pandemic delays – the wait stretched to 26 months between seasons two and three. Now, season four arrives 18 months after season three. So, if you're feeling disheartened by the wait, fear not – our TV writer has handpicked five unmissable period dramas to binge in the meantime…

Fellow period drama enthusiast Sharnaz Shahid, who has watched every one, says: "I've watched every one of these shows, and each offers something special for Bridgerton fans. Queen Charlotte is essential viewing for anyone who loves the glamour of the Bridgerton universe, while The Buccaneers brings a bold, fresh energy with its rebellious American twist. If you crave intrigue, Belgravia is perfect — and Sanditon delivers that classic Austen romance we all fall for."

1/ 5 © NICK WALL/NETFLIX Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio star Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story An obvious choice, perhaps – but a vital one if you haven't yet watched this glorious spin-off. The limited series, starring the exceptional Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio, explores the origins of Golda Rosheuvel's beloved queen from the main show, making it the perfect way to stay firmly within the Bridgerton universe. Told across dual timelines, we witness a young Charlotte enter an arranged marriage with the enigmatic King George III. What begins as a tentative romance evolves into a passionate – and at times volatile – relationship complicated by George's secret mental health struggles. Meanwhile, in the present Bridgerton timeline, an older Charlotte battles to keep control of her unruly children as they fail to produce royal heirs. A personal favourite of mine, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the next best thing to rewatching Bridgerton itself – delivering the same heart, romance and high-society intrigue in abundance.

2/ 5 © BBC Lesley Manville as Lydia Quigley in Harlots Harlots If it's the steamy side of Bridgerton you love, Harlots may be your perfect match. Also available on Netflix, this three-season series follows brothel owner Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) as she and her daughters navigate the perilous world of sex work in 18th-century Georgian London. The synopsis reads: "When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk. At a time where one in five women in London is making her living selling sex, Margaret's daughter Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) who is London's most coveted courtesan, begins to grapple with her position in both society and her immediate family." It's safe to say that Harlots is a must-watch for period drama fans, boasting an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8/10 average from Google reviewers. It's also written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Moira Buffini, who is a period pro thanks to her work on the 2011 film Jane Eyre.

3/ 5 The Buccaneers is Bridgerton with an American twist The Buccaneers Frequently dubbed the American-style Bridgerton, The Buccaneers delivers all the same scandal, glamour and forbidden romance – with a dash of American confidence. Based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, the synopsis reads: "Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying "I do" is just the beginning…" As someone who's binge-watched this series (at times, through my fingers and shouting at the screen), I can safely assure you that The Buccaneers features some of the most jaw-dropping period drama out there. And with season two ending on a huge cliffhanger, it's the ideal series to fill that Bridgerton-shaped gap in your life.

4/ 5 © Photo: ITV Belgravia boasts an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes Belgravia If you love the Bridgerton blend of scandal, high society balls and romance, Belgravia is an essential watch for you. Created by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, the series is based on real-life events and is set two days before the Battle of Waterloo. The official synopsis reads: "A long-buried secret is unearthed sending shockwaves through the sophisticated society of London's Belgravia. Pride and loyalty will be tested, as lives hang in the balance." Belgravia was a hit with viewers, achieving an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and at just six episodes, it's an easily bingeable series that proves no one does period quite like Julian Fellowes.