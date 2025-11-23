Detective drama fans will want to know about this 'mysterious' series now streaming for free

Crime drama fans, listen up! There's a new detective series on Channel 4 and we think it will be right up your street.

The Gulf is a New Zealand-based mystery drama that follows detective Jess Savage who, after a devastating car crash, loses her memory and her husband. As she tries to rebuild her life and career, Jess begins to question her long-held ideas about justice and morality.

Originally airing between 2019 and 2021, both seasons of The Gulf are now available to stream for free on Channel 4.

Dubbed an "engrossing New Zealand crime drama" by Channel 4, this series is a great pick for fans of Broadchurch or The Brokenwood Mysteries. The premise of a lead character battling amnesia (think Blindspot) is always guaranteed to keep viewers hooked, and this one is anchored by strong performances from Wentworth star Kate Elliott and Ido Drent (My Life Is Murder). Intrigued? Here's what you need to know…

What is The Gulf about?

The story follows Jess, a detective who begins to question her rigid view of justice after a car crash takes her memory and her husband's life.

The synopsis reads: "After losing both her memory and husband in a car crash, Detective Jess Savage battles work, paranoia and morphine dependence as she tries to regain her life. But are some things best left forgotten?"

Who stars in The Gulf?

The series is led by Kate Elliott (Ash, Wentworth), who is joined by Ido Drent (My Life Is Murder, Shortland Street) and Timmie Cameron (The Pact).

Supporting cast members include Dahnu Graham (Sweet Tooth) and Alison Bruce (The Power of the Dog).

What have viewers said about The Gulf?

Although the show has largely flown under the radar and doesn't currently have a Rotten Tomatoes rating, viewers on IMDb have given it positive reviews.

"Very impressed. Great twists and highly suspenseful. Acting was not over the top. Can't wait for a second season," said one person, while another added: "Despite all island living being a slower pace in general, once you adjust to it and the opening characters' trauma, this is a mystery series on par with the best of the BBC and in particular the original Prime Suspect."

A third penned: "All in all, a fabulous and quite unique police drama. It is darker and has a harder edge than the more genteel and slow pace of The Brokenwood Mysteries, another NZ police drama."

Meanwhile in its review, The Spinoff wrote: "The Gulf is a genuinely world-class crime drama set on Waiheke island. It's billed as New Zealand's Broadchurch, which isn't a bad marker. It shares with that breakout hit a combination of naturalistic dialogue and characterisation, coupled with a creativity in plotting and direction which makes it genuinely unnerving at times."