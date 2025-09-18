Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 must-visit UK filming locations from your favourite period dramas
11 must-visit UK filming locations from your favourite period dramas

11 must-visit UK filming locations from your favourite period dramas

From the gothic moors of West Yorkshire to a beloved stately home in London, it’s time to plan a historical road trip

NICOLA COUGHLAN as PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON, BESSIE CARTER as PRUDENCE FEATHERINGTON, HARRIET CAINS as PHILLIPA FEATHERINGTON and POLLY WALKER as PORTIA FEATHERINGTON in BRIDGERTON © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
With the sprawling opulence of Downton Abbey once again gracing our screens in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, alongside the first sneak peek at Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, there’s never been a better time to be a period drama fan. Now that the weather’s cooling and the autumn hues are setting in, why not immerse yourself in the rich history and stunning scenery that brought these stories to life?

Whether you’re looking to wander the misty moors that inspired Emily Brontë, or promenade the streets of Regency London like a Bridgerton, here are 11 iconic filming locations from period dramas to visit this season that are almost like stepping back in time…

downton abbey© Photo: Rex

Highclere Castle stars as Downton Abbey itself

Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Highclere Castle, the breathtaking Jacobethan-style mansion nestled in Hampshire, served as the iconic home of the Crawley family in Downton Abbey. Designed by Sir Charles Barry – the same architect behind the Houses of Parliament – the castle has been the ancestral seat of the Earls of Carnarvon since 1679. The 8th Earl, George Herbert, and his wife, Lady Carnavon, currently reside at the estate, and Highclere hosts seasonal tours throughout the year – including, of course, a Downton-themed experience.

CHATSWORTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: A general view of Chatsworth House, which is due to host the 'Caro at Chatsworth' exhibition of Sir Anthony Caro's sculptures, on March 9, 2012 in Chatsworth, England. The exhibition opens to the public from March 28, and runs until July 1, 2012, and comprises of 14 sculptures by Sir Anthony Caro sited around the Emperor Fountain in front of the South facade of Chatsworth House. The sculpture exhibition is the first show dedicated to the work of a single artist to be held in the garden at Chatsworth and features important pieces lent by the artist which he created over the past four decades. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Chatsworth's gardens are just as magnificent as its interiors

Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Chatsworth House, a magnificent stately home set in the heart of the Peak District, famously stood in for Mr Darcy’s grand estate, Pemberley, in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. Home to the Cavendish family, the Dukes of Devonshire, since the 16th century, Chatsworth welcomes visitors year-round to its opulent house and 105-acre gardens – a chance to stroll the very halls where Matthew Macfadyen once roamed.

WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, OCTOBER 20. Aerial photograph of Wilton House, official residence of the Earls of Pembroke on October 20, 2010. This Palladium style country house is surrounded by a 14,000 acre estate. Located 3 miles from the centre of Salisbury at the confluence of the river Nadder and River Wylye. (Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Wilton House served as the interiors of Buckingham Palace in The Crown

Wilton House, Wiltshire

While this grand Palladian estate near Salisbury is not set to reopen until Easter 2026, it’s definitely one to add to your list for the future. Wilton House provides the elegant backdrop for Hartfield in the 2020 adaptation of Emma, as well as interiors for both The Crown and Pride & Prejudice (2005), where it provided interior shots for Buckingham Palace and Pemberley respectively. Still a private residence, Wilton House opens to the public for part of the year, offering visitors a chance to experience the aristocratic grandeur straight out of a Jane Austen novel.

F14R3C Burghley House, a 16thC Elizabethan stately home near Stamford, Lincolnshire, England, UK

Burghley House served as another royal residence in The Crown

Burghley House and Gardens, Stamford

Burghley House, a striking Elizabethan mansion on the edge of Stamford, has featured in numerous period dramas, notably in The Crown, where it doubled as Windsor Castle. Built in the 16th century for William Cecil, chief advisor to Queen Elizabeth I, the house remains one of England’s grandest surviving stately homes. Still privately owned by his descendants, Burghley is open to the public – once you’ve checked out its opulent state rooms, be sure to visit the sprawling parkland landscaped by ‘Capability’ Brown, one of Britain’s most influential and celebrated landscape architects.

castle howard© Alamy Stock Photo

Castle Howard served as the Duke of Hastings' country residence in Bridgerton

Castle Howard, North Yorkshire

A period drama favourite, this Baroque-style country house in North Yorkshire famously starred as Brideshead in both the 1981 and 2008 adaptations of Brideshead Revisited. More recently, it appeared as the Duke of Hastings’ country residence, Clyvedon Castle, in Bridgerton, and doubled as Kensington Palace in the ITV series Victoria. Home to the Howard family for over 300 years, the house is open from spring to October, and is decorated specially for Christmas from November to January.

Wisps of clouds over the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.© Getty Images

The exterior of Featherington House is actually a museum and art gallery

The Royal Crescent, Bath, Somerset

This sweeping crescent in Bath is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, home to 30 beautiful Georgian townhouses designed by John Wood the Younger between 1767 and 1774. A favourite location of Jane Austen in novels like Northanger Abbey and Persuasion, the popular period drama location most recently doubled as Grosvenor Square in Bridgerton, with No.1 Royal Crescent specifically appearing as the exterior of the Featherington family home. The historic house is actually a museum and gallery, where you get an authentic glimpse into Georgian life and style.

Belvoir Castle (pronounced 'Beaver' btw) and its 16,000-acre estate is run by Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland© HeritageXplore

Belvoir Castle has a rich period film history

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire

Belvoir Castle, a grand historic fortress perched on a hill in Leicestershire, has been the ancestral home of the Dukes of Rutland for over 900 years. Its rich history and statuesque exteriors have made it a popular filming location, where it served as the stand-in for Windsor Castle in seasons 1-3 of The Crown before Burghley House, and stood in for Buckingham Palace in the Emily Blunt-led The Young Victoria (2009). You can take a dedicated Film Lovers tour at the residence, exploring the castle’s stunning interiors and hearing behind-the-scenes tales about its time on screen.

DUMFRIES, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 05: A view of Drumlanrig Castle, where a Leonardo de Vinci painting was stolen in 2003, on October 5, 2007 in Dumfries, Scotland. Police have today recovered 'The Madonna with the Yardwinder' painting worth ?40m from a solicitor's office in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)© Getty Images

You may recognise Drumlanrig Castle from The Buccaneers

Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfries and Galloway

Drumlanrig Castle, a stunning Renaissance-style pink sandstone fortress nestled in the rolling hills of southwest Scotland, served as a key filming location for Apple TV’s The Buccaneers, where its grand facade served as the exterior of Tintagel Castle. The building also made an appearance in season 2 of Outlander, where it portrayed Bellhurst Manor, the home of the Duke of Sandringham. Known affectionately as the “Pink Palace”, the castle is the Dumfriesshire seat of the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensbury, and while it’s no longer their primary residence, it remains a key part of their history.

View of the west fronted of the house from the Avenue in garden of Dyrham Park estate, Gloucestershire, England, Uk. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)© Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dyrham Park was a central filming location for Sanditon

Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire

Set amidst expansive parkland in South Gloucestershire, this magnificent Baroque mansion was central to the 2019 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sanditon. Not only did Dyrham Park serve as Sanditon House itself, but its surrounding areas also doubled as the streets of the fictional seaside town. A National Trust property, the house was originally built and commissioned by William Blathwayt in the 1600s and was previously home to generations of the Blathwayt family.

Osterley Park House in London. Taken on 16 April 2014.© Moment Editorial/Getty Images

You can visit this Vanity Fair filming location on the tube

Osterley Park and House, London

Osterley Park and House, a grand 18th-century Neoclassical mansion in West London, served as a key filming location for ITV’s 2018 adaptation of Vanity Fair. The production transformed the Stable Courtyard into a busy scene of street vendors, soldiers, and carriages, while interior locations like the Entrance Hall and the Great Stairs brought era-appropriate grandeur to the Regency setting. You can visit both the house and gardens of Osterley, and even better, it’s a 20-minute walk away from the nearest tube stop, Osterley, on the Piccadilly line (just pretend it’s a horse and carriage).

Scenic view of the moorlands at Penistone Hill Country Park, Haworth, West Yorkshire, England© Getty Images

Base yourself in Haworth village to visit Wuthering Heights' iconic moors

Penistone Hill, West Yorkshire Moors, West Yorkshire

The wild, windswept moors of West Yorkshire provide the perfect atmospheric setting for Wuthering Heights, capturing the haunting and rugged landscape that inspired Emily Brontë’s classic novel. These moors have featured in the 2011 film adaptation, starring Kayla Scodelario and James Howson, and will appear in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming reimagined version with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. While the moors themselves are evidently sprawling, nearby Haworth village is a great place to base yourself, where you can visit the Brontë Parsonage Museum, the former home of the Brontë family, before heading up to Penistone Hill, a site that’s also home to the “Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever”, an annual celebration that marks the shared birthdays of Emily Brontë and Kate Bush.

