Netflix's 'breathtaking' mystery crime drama is your next must-watch

Netflix has added another mystery crime drama to its roster of TV shows , and judging by its status in the streamer charts, it might just be your next must-watch.

Currently sitting in the number two spot for top-streamed TV shows on Netflix, Absentia is a three-season series that originally aired in 2017 and concluded in 2020.

Starring Stana Katic (Quantum of Solace), who also served as executive producer, the show tells the story of FBI agent Emily Byrne, who is presumed dead after hunting a serial killer.

But when she turns up alive six years later, she has no memory of what happened to her and her old life has moved on without her.

Created by Gaia Violo (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy) and Matthew Cirulnick (Rambo: Last Blood), Absentia is the kind of crime thriller that pulls you in from the first episode and doesn't let go.

Each season delivers a fresh twist-packed mystery, and with a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear viewers can't get enough.

If you're after a tense, binge-worthy watch, this one deserves a spot on your list.

© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Stana Katic plays Emily What have viewers said about Absentia? The show proved to be a hit with viewers. Taking to Rotten Tomatoes, one fan said: "This show is one of very few where almost anyone can be the villain. It keeps the viewer engaged all the way through, wondering who is good and who can't be trusted. Never boring and very exciting and mysterious. All seasons are excellent!"

© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Meanwhile, another added: "This was one of the best shows I've seen in a long time. I was on the edge of my seat for every single episode. I thought this show had great acting and an amazing plot. I wish there were more shows like this one!" Sharing their thoughts on the third season, a third viewer penned: "Best season so far. Stana Katic is so great and the story is breathtaking. Left you hoping for season four."

© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Emily is presumed dead – but she reappears six years after her disappearance What is Absentia about? Set in Boston (but filmed in Bulgaria), the show follows Emily, a Special Agent who tracks down a violent serial killer who removes the eyelids of his victims. The synopsis continues: "When an FBI agent goes missing while hunting a serial killer, she's declared dead in absentia – that is, legally presumed dead, even though there's no body. "But then she's found alive six years later, with no memory of her time away, and struggles to step back into her old life. "Her husband remarried and is raising her son with a new woman. And, while attempting to help her old colleagues with her case, she discovers she's the chief suspect in a new crime."

© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Emily's husband remarries Who stars in Absentia? The show is led by Stana Katic (Castle) as Special Agent Emily Byrne, who is joined by Patrick Heusinger (Frances Ha) as Special Agent Nick Durand and Patrick McAuley (The Conjuring 2) as Flynn Durand.



© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Cara Theobold and Patrick Heusinger also star Other members of the ensemble include Cara Theobold (Crazyhead) as Alice Durand, Neil Jackson (Welcome to Marwen) as Jack Byrne, Paul Freeman (The Thursday Murder Club) as Warren Byrne, Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Dr. Daniel Vega and Ralph Ineson (Gunpowder Millkshake) as Special Agent Adam Radford. Rounding out the cast are Christopher Colquhoun (Casualty) as Special Agent Derek Crown, Angel Bonanni (Condor) as Detective Tommy Gibbs and Richard Brake (Barbarian) as Conrad Harlow.

All three seasons of Absentia are available to watch on Netflix.