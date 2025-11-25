Netflix viewers hail 'heartbreaking' new drama as a 'must-see'

Netflix's heartrending new drama Train Dreams has been hailed by viewers as a "must-see". The film, starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, landed on Netflix on 21 November following a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and a cinema release earlier this month.

The film, which has already generated Oscar buzz ahead of awards season next year, is based on the novella by Denis Johnson and follows the life of railroad worker and devoted family man Robert Grainier, who experiences love and loss during an era of significant change in early 20th-century America.

© Courtesy of Netflix Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier in Train Dreams

Oscar nominated director Clint Bentley, known for his work on the critically acclaimed 2023 film Sing Sing, has been praised by critics for his beautiful adaptation, which he co-wrote alongside Greg Kwedar (Sing Sing). Meanwhile, leading star Joel Edgerton has been hailed for his moving portrayal of Robert Grainier. Having played tough-guy characters in his early career, such as MMA fighter Brendan Conlon in Warrior, a Navy SEAL in Zero Dark Thirty and the macho Tom Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, Joel continues to showcase his acting versatility by taking on more emotionally vulnerable characters in recent years, including in 2016's Loving and now with Train Dreams.

Plus, I've been a big fan of Felicity Jones since her Oscar-nominated turn in The Theory of Everything, and her casting alone has landed Train Dreams a spot on my watchlist this week.

WATCH: The trailer for Train Dreams

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more about the series, including what viewers are saying about it.

What is Train Dreams about?

The film is billed as a "moving portrait of Robert Grainier", whose life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th-century America.

© Courtesy of Netflix Felicity Jones plays Gladys

The synopsis, via Tudum, continues: "Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation's railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit. After a tender courtship, he marries Gladys (Jones) and they build a home together, though his work often takes him far from her and their young daughter. When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert finds beauty, brutality, and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he has felled."

Who stars in Train Dreams?

Joel Edgerton (Dark Matter, The Boys in the Boat) and Oscar nominee Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything, The Brutalist) star as Robert and Gladys. They're joined by Academy Award nominees William H. Macy (Boogie Nights, The Running Man) and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, The Banshees of Inisherin).

What are viewers saying about Train Dreams?

Viewers have praised the film as "heartbreaking" and a "must-see". Taking to X, one person wrote: "Poignant, heartbreaking, and transcendent, #TrainDreams on Netflix is one of the year's best films. Joel Edgerton gives a performance for the ages in a deeply moving, visually stunning meditation on life, love, loss, nature and our complicated relationship with them all," while another added: "52 minutes into #TrainDreams. It's an absolutely beautiful film. If you have #Netflix it's a MUST SEE."

© Courtesy of Netflix The film has been praised by viewers and critics alike

A third viewer praised the show as an emotional watch: "#TrainDreams was a gorgeously shot sad movie. Joel Edgerton gives a fantastic performance,the pain in his eyes was heartbreaking. The direction was exceptional. Absolutely loved the way the story flowed. Made me tear up. Must watch!"

Meanwhile, the drama has been met with critical acclaim. The Guardian hailed Joel Edgerton's performance as "superb" in its four star review, while Forbes described the drama as a "heartbreaking and inspiring Oscar contender".

Train Dreams is available to stream on Netflix now.